Labour's Adam Rae wins by-election in Ipswich council Alexandra Ward

Adam Rae spent last year as mayor's consort to his wife Jane Riley. Picture: DAVID GARRAD

Labour's Adam Rae retained the Alexandra ward seat in Thursday's Ipswich Council by-election - winning just over half the vote.

He polled 734 votes, 447 ahead of the second-placed Liberal Democrats with the Conservatives third and the Greens fourth.

The majority was lower that when his wife, Jane Riley, held the seat for Labour in May because the turnout fell from 28% to 21%.

Mr Rae replaces Adam Leeder who stood down from the council after taking on a new job which prohibited him from holding political office.

The new councillor is already familiar with the borough council - his wife is deputy mayor and was last year's mayor of the town so he has fulfilled many civic duties.

Mr Rae said: "I am very grateful to the voters of Alexandra Ward for putting their faith in me and electing me as their local Labour Councillor. I look forward to working for Alexandra residents and helping in any way I can."

The other winner in the election was Liberal Democrat Henry Williams who went from fourth place in May's election to second this time - although his party is some way from taking a seat it held in the 2000s.