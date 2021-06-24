News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer goes on tour of Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 4:34 PM June 24, 2021    Updated: 5:21 PM June 24, 2021
Keir Starmer visits local businesses in Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Keir Starmer visits local businesses in Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Labour party leader Sir Keir Starmer has been out and about chatting to businesses in Ipswich today, discussing how the town emerges from Covid-19.

Sir Keir's two-day visit came as part of a commitment to spend more time outside of Westminster.

Keir Starmer out and about on the streets of Ipswich 

Keir Starmer out and about on the streets of Ipswich

It saw the Labour leader visiting Buzz Bingo last night, before meetings and a tour around town today.

Chatting to independent firms in St Nicholas Street this afternoon, Sir Keir discussed plans for emerging from Covid-19 and what businesses needed to recover from the economic hit the pandemic caused.

Keir Starmer was out and about in Ipswich on Thursday

Keir Starmer was out and about in Ipswich on Thursday

He said: "For too many people, politics feels too remote from their lives and opinions.

"That’s why I’ve committed to spend a lot more time outside Westminster this summer.

Keir Starmer with Ipswich Borough Council leader David Ellesmere

Keir Starmer with Ipswich Borough Council leader David Ellesmere

“This pandemic has shown how too many people are working without protections, and without guaranteed hours or incomes.

"That’s why in Ipswich I’m having conversations about the future of work and providing security for families.

“My dad was a toolmaker and I vividly remember the pride he had in his work.

"It’s not just about putting food on the table and paying the bills, it’s also about pride and dignity.”

More to follow.

Keir Starmer outside i Scream in Ipswich

Keir Starmer outside i Scream in Ipswich


