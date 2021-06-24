Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer goes on tour of Ipswich
Labour party leader Sir Keir Starmer has been out and about chatting to businesses in Ipswich today, discussing how the town emerges from Covid-19.
Sir Keir's two-day visit came as part of a commitment to spend more time outside of Westminster.
It saw the Labour leader visiting Buzz Bingo last night, before meetings and a tour around town today.
Chatting to independent firms in St Nicholas Street this afternoon, Sir Keir discussed plans for emerging from Covid-19 and what businesses needed to recover from the economic hit the pandemic caused.
He said: "For too many people, politics feels too remote from their lives and opinions.
"That’s why I’ve committed to spend a lot more time outside Westminster this summer.
“This pandemic has shown how too many people are working without protections, and without guaranteed hours or incomes.
"That’s why in Ipswich I’m having conversations about the future of work and providing security for families.
“My dad was a toolmaker and I vividly remember the pride he had in his work.
"It’s not just about putting food on the table and paying the bills, it’s also about pride and dignity.”
More to follow.