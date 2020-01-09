Labour hits out at delay over Ipswich northern bypass report

The leader of the Labour opposition at Suffolk County Council has hit out at the delay to the publication of the findings of the Ipswich northern route consultation.

Sarah Adams said the Suffolk leaders' group which had commissioned the report had promised to have it ready by the end of 2019 - but it has still not been published

She questioned whether there was the will from the leading Conservatives in the county to ever deliver the northern bypass.

She said: "The Ipswich northern bypass project has had delay after delay, with next to no transparency explaining why it has been so difficult to produce the business case.

"People are already questioning Suffolk County Council's ability to deliver major infrastructure schemes after the Upper Orwell Crossings debacle. The fact that they can't even complete a business case on time hardly builds confidence that they will ever be able to build the bypass itself.

"I know Suffolk's Conservatives are bitterly divided over the northern bypass, but I would expect the leadership of the council to show a little more determination and resolve.

"It now looks like Ipswich's new Tory MP (Tom Hunt) has also got cold feet, with the northern bypass conspicuous by its absence on his list of his priorities for 2020.

"Whether or not people support an Ipswich northern bypass, it is time we all had clarity."

Council leader Matthew Hicks, who is part of the Suffolk leaders' group which commissioned the report, was not available to comment - but it is understood that the study was delayed by the General Election and it is due to published by the end of this month.

Mr Hunt said he remained committed to a new northern bypass for the town, and in his list of priorities for 2020 made it clear that his call for quick action on the Orwell Bridge was the first step towards larger projects, especially the bypass, to ease travel congestion in Ipswich.