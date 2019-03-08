Labour's Adam Leeder quits Ipswich Council after getting new job

Adam Leeder (left) held his council seat in 2016. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Labour's Adam Leeder has resigned from Ipswich council after taking a new job in the civil service which will prevent him from remaining a councillor.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mr Leeder stood as Labour candidate for Suffolk Coastal in the 2010 General Election and also worked with former Ipswich MP Chris Mole.

You may also want to watch:

He was elected to the borough for the Alexandra Ward in 2012 and was re-elected in 2016. There will now be a by-election for his seat, probably towards the end of October.

Labour agent John Cook said it had been hoped that Mr Leeder could carry on for a few weeks so there would not have to be a by-election before next May's scheduled election, but that was not possible.

Alexandra Ward is regarded as a safe Labour seat on the borough - Mr Leeder had a majority of 541 in 2016 and this year outgoing mayor Jane Riley held it with a majority of 665 over the Conservatives who were in second place.