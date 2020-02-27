Aunt of Princess Diana dies shy of 100th birthday

At a memorial service in St Edmundsbury Cathedral marking the 10th anniversary of the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, her aunt, Lady Anne Wake-Walker, read a lesson Picture: Wendy Turner

Lady Anne Wake-Walker, aunt of Princess Diana, has died - months shy of her 100th birthday.

Her long-time home was at East Bergholt, close to the Suffolk/Essex border. The heart of the house is said to date back 500 years.

Nephew Earl Spencer, brother of the late Diana, called his aunt "a wonderful lady" and much-loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

He also paid tribute to her time as an officer in the WRENS (the Women's Royal Naval Service) during the Second World War. Her loss, he said, marked the end of an era.

Born in August, 1920, Lady Anne grew up on the family estate at Althorp, Northamptonshire. Her brother John, Diana's father, was equerry to the Queen. Her mother, the countess, was a lady-to-the-bedchamber of the Queen Mother for 35 years.

Lady Anne married Christopher Baldwin Hughes Wake-Walker, then a Royal Navy lieutenant, in 1944, at Westminster Abbey.

They had two daughters and three sons. Lady Anne's husband later developed Parkinson's and died in 1998.