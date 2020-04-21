Two more charged with Ipswich heroin and cocaine supply conspiracy

Two men have been charged in connection with drug supply offences in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Two more men have been accused of conspiring to supply heroin and cocaine in Ipswich over a period of more than a year.

A total of five men have now been charged with being part of a conspiracy to supply class A drugs in the town between December 10, 2018 and March 20 this year.

Lamar Dagnon, 22 of no fixed address, and Shadrach O’Connor, 27, of no fixed address, have been remanded in custody to appear at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on May 22.

Both men are charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin in Ipswich between the two dates.

Meanwhile, Tyrone Clarke, 26, of Shackleton Square, Ipswich, Ishmael O’Connor, 30, of Alston Road, Ipswich, and Daniel McCallion, 19, of Gilbert Road, Eastbourne, all appeared in custody for a case management hearing at Ipswich Crown Court last week and were further remanded in custody to appear for a plea hearing at the same venue on June 4.