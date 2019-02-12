Meet Gary Baalow and Ed Shearam – Suffolk campus to host first ever lambing weekend

Animal students Ellie Robinson, Shelly Sam Kelly and Georgia Mayes with newborn lambs at Easton and Otley College's Norfolk campus Picture: JOHN NICE JOHN NICE

A Suffolk college campus has announced its very first lambing weekend – where members of the public can meet some rather special newborns named after a host of famous faces.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Student Georgia Mayes with one of the baby lambs born at the college's Norfolk campus Picture: JOHN NICE Student Georgia Mayes with one of the baby lambs born at the college's Norfolk campus Picture: JOHN NICE

As musical talent from across the country prepares to take to the stage at tonight’s BRIT awards, a number of new stars are waiting to be born.

Easton and Otley College is inviting members of the public to attend its very first lambing weekend on its Suffolk campus – where families will have the chance to meet a newly-named flock of baby lambs, including Gary Baalow, Ed Shearam and Rag ‘n’ Bone Lamb.

The lambs have been named after famous musicians to mark the BRIT awards, set to take place tonight.

College spokesman John Nice said: “We cannot wait to welcome guests to our farm. The essential idea is to give youngsters and their families the chance to see livestock and baby lambs up close and get a small window into the world of farming.

“As a college we are keen to promote agricultural careers to people of all ages and the event is a perfect opportunity for us to do this. It helps us to champion and celebrate the countryside and the land-based industries that we represent and we can’t wait to welcome everyone along to this fun family occasion in March.

He added: “We always like to try and have fun themes during family events so we thought it would be nice to name some lambs after famous musicians.

“It only took us a minute to come up with the names but we are hoping that this idea could be magic and that visitors will come along and shine when they meet Gary Baalow – and indeed all of our baby lambs.”

The event will take place at the Suffolk campus of Easton and Otley College on Sunday, March 10 between 10am and 4pm.

The entrance fee is £6 on the door per adult, £2 for under 16s and under 5s go free.

The event is not suitable for pregnant women or nursing mothers, and dogs are not allowed. All visitors must wear sensible outdoor clothing and footwear.