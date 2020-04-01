E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Adorable baby lambs bring spring joy to farm

01 April, 2020 - 07:30
Adorable baby lambs born at Jimmy's Farm at Wherstead, near Ipswich Picture: CHRIS LUSBY

CHRIS LUSBY

Signs of spring are starting to appear in Suffolk – these adorable baby lambs are among the latest new arrivals at Jimmy’s Farm.

Baby animals – which are being born every day – are brightening up life at the farm while it is closed to visitors due to the coronavirus outbreak.

From lambs to chicks and ducklings, the wildlife park is also awaiting the arrival of wallaby and reindeer offspring.

Owner Jimmy Doherty said: “The world has stopped but farm life continues as usual.

“It’s a busy time of year, with new life in abundance.

“Lambs, chicks and ducklings are appearing daily but it’s not just the newborns on the farm.

“Down on the Wildlife Park, we await the arrival of wallaby and reindeer offspring.

“It’s also fingers crossed to see whether Tip-Tap the Tapir is pregnant.

“The animals are certainly missing the company of visitors – we can’t wait to welcome everyone back.”

The attraction, based at Wherstead near Ipswich, is also providing daily farm updates via Jimmy’s Instagram account (@jimmysfarm) for those staying at home during the coronavirus outbreak.

