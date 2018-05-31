E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

I was a 'complete idiot', says drink-driver caught nearly four times over the limit

PUBLISHED: 18:32 03 January 2020

Lance Baker, of Stoke by Clare, was found to be almost four times over the drink-drive limit. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Lance Baker, of Stoke by Clare, was found to be almost four times over the drink-drive limit. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

© ARCHANT NORFOLK 2008

A man seen driving "all over" the road just days after Christmas called himself a "complete idiot" after being caught almost four times over the legal drink-drive limit.

Lance Baker, 45, of Moor Hall, Stoke by Clare, was arrested by police after he was spotted driving down Windmill Hill, Long Melford at 2.15pm on December 28.

Baker admitted he had consumed beers in the preceding hours and, in a breath test conducted at a police station, was found to have 138mg of alcohol in his breath - nearly four times the drink drive limit.

Prosecuting, Wayne Ablett told the court that police had been alerted by a concerned member of the public who had seen him driving "all over" the road.

He was sentenced at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday, January 3 to an eight-week prison term, suspended for six months, as well as being disqualified from driving for 29 months.

He will also have to complete a drink-drive rehabilitation course at the suggestion of his defence solicitor, Shelley Drew.

You may also want to watch:

Baker must also pay £172 in court fines and for his rehabilitation course.

Mrs Drew told the court that Baker had struggled with family problems over the Christmas period but accepted the consequences of his actions.

A report by the Probation Service heard how being diagnosed with schizophrenia and paranoia has left him reliant on medication, meaning he does not normally drink.

He had previously suffered a breakdown in 1995 and now lives with his mother in her house.

The Probation Service report quoted Baker saying that he was so upset by what happened and that he had put people's lives at risk - calling himself a "complete idiot".

He has now been to his doctor about his alcohol and mental health issues.

Jo Cotton, chairwoman of the bench of magistrates, told Baker: "Do let me put your mind at rest Mr Baker, we will not be sending you to prison today."

Most Read

Landlord’s dismay as Ipswich community pub set to close in new year

Earl Kitchener landlord Steve Wardley said he is upset to close the business but has no other choice Picture: STEVE WARDLEY

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following double stabbing in Felixstowe

A man has been arrested following a double stabbing at a property in Mill Lane, Felixstowe Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 80s dies in Ipswich house fire

A man in his eighties has died in a house fire in Teal Close, Ipswich Pictrure: ADAM HOWLETT

Woman in her 70s taken to hospital after being kicked in the ribs in Ipswich

The assault took place on Norwich Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police respond to incident in Station Street

Suffolk police dealt with an incident in Station Street, Ipswich on Thursday night Picture: ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Landlord’s dismay as Ipswich community pub set to close in new year

Earl Kitchener landlord Steve Wardley said he is upset to close the business but has no other choice Picture: STEVE WARDLEY

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following double stabbing in Felixstowe

A man has been arrested following a double stabbing at a property in Mill Lane, Felixstowe Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 80s dies in Ipswich house fire

A man in his eighties has died in a house fire in Teal Close, Ipswich Pictrure: ADAM HOWLETT

Woman in her 70s taken to hospital after being kicked in the ribs in Ipswich

The assault took place on Norwich Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police respond to incident in Station Street

Suffolk police dealt with an incident in Station Street, Ipswich on Thursday night Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Two men taken to hospital after being hit with pieces of wood in Ipswich

Suffolk police dealt with an incident in Station Street, Ipswich on Thursday night Picture: ARCHANT

Watch shocking moment Greater Anglia train almost hits two cars at level crossing

CCTV footage from the cab of a Greater Anglia train shows the near-miss at Thorpe End level crossing in November. Image: Greater Anglia

Clarks announces closure at Copdock Mothercare store

Mothercare went in to administration in November 2019 Picture: ARCHANT

Why Suffolk should never forget the Cobbold dynasty

Thanks to Felix Thornley Cobbold... Christchurch Mansion at the time of its transition from private to public ownership in the early 1890s Picture: The Cobbold Family History Trust

‘There is still a long way to go’ – Ipswich pub landlord on continuing trading

The Earl Kitchener pub in Hadleigh Road will be rethinking its Saturday night music nights after announcing it will remain open Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists