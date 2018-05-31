I was a 'complete idiot', says drink-driver caught nearly four times over the limit

Lance Baker, of Stoke by Clare, was found to be almost four times over the drink-drive limit. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2008

A man seen driving "all over" the road just days after Christmas called himself a "complete idiot" after being caught almost four times over the legal drink-drive limit.

Lance Baker, 45, of Moor Hall, Stoke by Clare, was arrested by police after he was spotted driving down Windmill Hill, Long Melford at 2.15pm on December 28.

Baker admitted he had consumed beers in the preceding hours and, in a breath test conducted at a police station, was found to have 138mg of alcohol in his breath - nearly four times the drink drive limit.

Prosecuting, Wayne Ablett told the court that police had been alerted by a concerned member of the public who had seen him driving "all over" the road.

He was sentenced at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday, January 3 to an eight-week prison term, suspended for six months, as well as being disqualified from driving for 29 months.

He will also have to complete a drink-drive rehabilitation course at the suggestion of his defence solicitor, Shelley Drew.

Baker must also pay £172 in court fines and for his rehabilitation course.

Mrs Drew told the court that Baker had struggled with family problems over the Christmas period but accepted the consequences of his actions.

A report by the Probation Service heard how being diagnosed with schizophrenia and paranoia has left him reliant on medication, meaning he does not normally drink.

He had previously suffered a breakdown in 1995 and now lives with his mother in her house.

The Probation Service report quoted Baker saying that he was so upset by what happened and that he had put people's lives at risk - calling himself a "complete idiot".

He has now been to his doctor about his alcohol and mental health issues.

Jo Cotton, chairwoman of the bench of magistrates, told Baker: "Do let me put your mind at rest Mr Baker, we will not be sending you to prison today."