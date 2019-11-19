Gallery

Looking back to the Land-Air Rally that took place at Ipswich Airport in 1989

Air enthusiasts of all ages watching the planes take off at the Plane and Car Rally Picture: IVAN SMITH

It was a dream day out for motor and aircraft enthusiasts in Ipswich as the town's airport opened its doors for a display of classic cars and planes.

One of the biplanes on display throughout the day Picture: IVAN SMITH One of the biplanes on display throughout the day Picture: IVAN SMITH

The open day back in 1989 drew a big crowd to enjoy a close-up look at a collection of vintage cars and planes gathered on the airfield on the edge of the town.

Showing off the cockpit of the small ARV Super 2 plane Picture: IVAN SMITH Showing off the cockpit of the small ARV Super 2 plane Picture: IVAN SMITH

From our gallery there is a wide variety of planes on show and some proved to be quite rare, such as the ARV Super 2 of which only around 40 were built.

A classic Cadillac Coupe Deville on display Picture: IVAN SMITH A classic Cadillac Coupe Deville on display Picture: IVAN SMITH

The airfield itself is soaked in history, having played its part in the Second World War, hosting squadrons of Spitfires among others.

Looking over the collections on show at the Ipswich Airport Picture: IVAN SMITH Looking over the collections on show at the Ipswich Airport Picture: IVAN SMITH

Towards the end of its operation it became a popular venue for a range of public events including flying displays. It closed in 1993 with its site eventually being redeveloped for housing.

Classic planes and cars were lined up together by the runway at Ipswich airport Picture: IVAN SMITH Classic planes and cars were lined up together by the runway at Ipswich airport Picture: IVAN SMITH

Did you attend the Land-Air day out in 1989? To share your memories, email imagecurators@archant.co.uk