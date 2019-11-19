Looking back to the Land-Air Rally that took place at Ipswich Airport in 1989
PUBLISHED: 14:30 20 November 2019
It was a dream day out for motor and aircraft enthusiasts in Ipswich as the town's airport opened its doors for a display of classic cars and planes.
The open day back in 1989 drew a big crowd to enjoy a close-up look at a collection of vintage cars and planes gathered on the airfield on the edge of the town.
From our gallery there is a wide variety of planes on show and some proved to be quite rare, such as the ARV Super 2 of which only around 40 were built.
The airfield itself is soaked in history, having played its part in the Second World War, hosting squadrons of Spitfires among others.
Towards the end of its operation it became a popular venue for a range of public events including flying displays. It closed in 1993 with its site eventually being redeveloped for housing.
Did you attend the Land-Air day out in 1989? To share your memories, email imagecurators@archant.co.uk