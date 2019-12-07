New houses could be built in village outside Ipswich as land goes up for sale

The land just off All Saints Road in Creeting St Mary has gone up for sale Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A development of new homes could be coming to a small Suffolk village after a plot of land, with planning permission already agreed, went up for sale.

Land has gone up for sale along All Saints Road in the village of Creeting St Mary.

The plot is being sold freehold and is described as having "stunning rural views".

The land already has planning permission for the creation of four detached houses, each with three parking spaces and a large garden area.

All four properties would be detached with access for three of them coming from a new access to All Saints Road while the fourth would use access from nearby Red House Farm.

The original plans for the site also indicate that a pond currently in situ on the plot would be retained and incorporated into the development.

Outline permission was granted by Mid Suffolk District Council for the plot in May 2019.

The site sits close to another approved development of four homes at Lyndale Lodge and there have been concerns from local residents about the number of new properties already having been built in the area, and the potential disturbance to local wildlife.

Permission was granted for the site, however, but with a number of conditions.

Two of these conditions do pertain to protecting the wildlife in the area, including having a wildlife-sensitive lighting scheme for the development.

The planning approval document states: "The scheme shall identify those features on site that are particularly sensitive for bats and that are likely to cause disturbance along important routes used for foraging; and show how and where external lighting will be installed (through the provision of appropriate technical specifications) so that it can be clearly demonstrated that areas to be lit will not disturb or prevent bats using their territory."

Another condition requires the site owner to prove to the council that a license has been issued for the site from Natural England to ensure that great crested newts, a protect species, are not disturbed.

Whoever buys the site would have to resolve these conditions with Mid Suffolk District Council before they were able to begin building on the land.