Broken down Land Rover causing delays in Felixstowe

A Land Rover has rboken down in Felixstowe and is causing delays. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A busy road in Felixstowe is blocked after a Land Rover has broken down.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suffolk police were called at around 11.30am to reports of the broken down vehicle on the approach to the Dock Spur roundabout on Candlet Road.

Officers have closed one of three lanes due to the break down while the vehicle awaits recovery.

Traffic is expected to increase in the area.