Volunteers needed to help leading attraction prepare for future

Published: 11:44 AM January 15, 2021

Landguard from the air - more than 600,000 people visit every year - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Suffolk attraction which draws hundreds of thousands of visitors every year is looking for volunteers for a new charitable trust being set up to manage its future.

The Languard peninsula at Felixstowe has a rich history and heritage, and unique wildlife.

Armed Forces Day in Felixstowe, at Landguard Fort for a thrilling re-enactment of the Battle of Landguard between the Dutch and English - Credit: ANDY ABBOTT

With an 80-acre nature reserve at its heart, the coastal spit - Suffolk's southern-most tip - is enjoyed by walkers, bird watchers, those who love to watch the ships in Harwich Harbour going to and from the Port of Felixstowe, and anyone looking for a quiet beach away from it all.

Landguard Fort was the scene of the last attempted invasion of England’s shores by a foreign force and history enthusiasts love visiting the monument, Felixstowe Museum and the spit's war-time defences.

The site, visited by more than 600,000 people a year, also has a thriving cafe with magnificent views.

A Stena Line vessel leaving Harwich Harbour seen from the boardwalk leading to Landguard Point - Credit: RICHARD CORNWELL

In recent years plans have been drawn up to create a “singular, joined-up visitor experience” for the historical attractions, including a panoramic viewing platform.

During lockdown, while activities have been postponed and its main attractions closed, managers have been busy behind the scenes planning for the future.

Past and present - World War Two tank defence blocks look across Landguard to the port's modern radar navigation tower and quays - Credit: Richard Cornwell

With support from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, the organisations that care for Landguard have been looking at the best ways to manage this nationally important place and believe a new Landguard Charitable Trust needs to be established.

Footsteps on the shore - Landguard, Felixstowe - Credit: RICHARD CORNWELL

The Landguard partners are seeking an independent chair and five independent trustees to form the new trust, which will work to enhance the Landguard peninsula including with heritage, cultural and environmental benefits, and attract additional resources to realise these intentions.

Landguard Project Officer Paul Grant said: “There is a lot going on at Landguard and this is a great opportunity for people with skills, experience, but most importantly the passion to make a difference in shaping and securing Landguard’s future.”

Landguard Fort is said to be one of the most haunted places in the country - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Anyone interested in the project and would like to know more should get in touch by emailing LandguardEnquiries@eastsuffolk.gov.uk

Experience and skills are particularly sought in developing the visitor experience; marketing/ communications/PR; digital/ICT; financial management and control; delivery of large capital projects; building maintenance; understanding of the heritage environment; developing partnerships; managing people; income generation; social enterprise; property law; and risk management.

Chair and trustee positions are unpaid, but expenses will be available.