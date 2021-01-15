Volunteers needed to help leading attraction prepare for future
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
A Suffolk attraction which draws hundreds of thousands of visitors every year is looking for volunteers for a new charitable trust being set up to manage its future.
The Languard peninsula at Felixstowe has a rich history and heritage, and unique wildlife.
With an 80-acre nature reserve at its heart, the coastal spit - Suffolk's southern-most tip - is enjoyed by walkers, bird watchers, those who love to watch the ships in Harwich Harbour going to and from the Port of Felixstowe, and anyone looking for a quiet beach away from it all.
Landguard Fort was the scene of the last attempted invasion of England’s shores by a foreign force and history enthusiasts love visiting the monument, Felixstowe Museum and the spit's war-time defences.
The site, visited by more than 600,000 people a year, also has a thriving cafe with magnificent views.
You may also want to watch:
In recent years plans have been drawn up to create a “singular, joined-up visitor experience” for the historical attractions, including a panoramic viewing platform.
During lockdown, while activities have been postponed and its main attractions closed, managers have been busy behind the scenes planning for the future.
Most Read
- 1 'Support offered' to homeless man living in tent beside Ipswich road
- 2 Girl, 10, slapped in face by stranger in Felixstowe
- 3 Police issue CCTV images in connection with Ipswich investigation
- 4 Missing boy Emilio, 15, found after rescue teams join search
- 5 Crash scene number plate led police to drugs haul
- 6 Tributes to grandmother who helped 'countless' people find work
- 7 Town becomes first in Suffolk to get 5G
- 8 Six new Covid vaccine sites open in Suffolk today as programme takes next step
- 9 Six Debenhams stores shut for good, but Suffolk branches plan to reopen
- 10 All you need to know about your Covid vaccine appointment
With support from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, the organisations that care for Landguard have been looking at the best ways to manage this nationally important place and believe a new Landguard Charitable Trust needs to be established.
The Landguard partners are seeking an independent chair and five independent trustees to form the new trust, which will work to enhance the Landguard peninsula including with heritage, cultural and environmental benefits, and attract additional resources to realise these intentions.
Landguard Project Officer Paul Grant said: “There is a lot going on at Landguard and this is a great opportunity for people with skills, experience, but most importantly the passion to make a difference in shaping and securing Landguard’s future.”
Anyone interested in the project and would like to know more should get in touch by emailing LandguardEnquiries@eastsuffolk.gov.uk
Experience and skills are particularly sought in developing the visitor experience; marketing/ communications/PR; digital/ICT; financial management and control; delivery of large capital projects; building maintenance; understanding of the heritage environment; developing partnerships; managing people; income generation; social enterprise; property law; and risk management.
Chair and trustee positions are unpaid, but expenses will be available.