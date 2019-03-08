Landowners along town's proposed bypass routes urged to talk to councils

Potential routes for the new Nothern Route around Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL Archant

Landowners along proposed routes for a northern bypass for Ipswich are being urged to engage early on in the consultation process if they want to influence the decision-making process.

The Northern Route consultation at Ipswich Library. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL The Northern Route consultation at Ipswich Library. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Land agents Savills Ipswich said early engagement with projects like Sizewell C and the cable route for offshore wind farms along the Suffolk coast had enabled land and property owners to benefit, including from accommodation and mitigation works.

Gwyn Church, from the rural team at Savills Ipswich, said it was important for those living and working on or near the proposed routes for the Ipswich Northern Route to provide their feedback before the September 13 consultation deadline.

Local authorities have identified three potential routes for a new east/west link between the A12 and A14 roads. One would be an 'inner corridor' route from Martlesham to Claydon, another involves a route from Woodbridge to Claydon, and a third would travel from Melton to the A140 near Needham Market.

A coalition of Suffolk County, Ipswich Borough, East Suffolk and Babergh and Mid Suffolk councils wants feedback on the three options.

Private consultations and public drop-in sessions have already been held, but there is still time for stakeholders to comment on the proposals.

"There's obviously still a very long way to go and there is no guarantee the project will receive the necessary funding - but the proposals are sensitive for a number of land and property owners," said Ms Church.

"It's important that they seek professional advice as soon as possible so that they can give themselves the best opportunity to influence decision makers.

"We have seen first-hand how stakeholders can benefit from early engagement with infrastructure projects, whether it's the current consultations around the proposals for Sizewell C, changing the route of cables for the offshore wind farms along the East Anglian coast or agreeing accommodation and mitigation works with the acquiring authority on road schemes - in each example clients have responded in good time and have been able to agree a satisfactory conclusion."

More information on how to comment can be found here.