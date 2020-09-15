Ipswich’s Landseer Road blocked after crash between motorbike and car
PUBLISHED: 08:27 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 08:35 15 September 2020
Landseer Road in Ipswich is blocked in both directions after a crash between a car and a motorcycle early this morning.
Suffolk police were called to the scene in Landseer Road, by the junction with Clapgate Lane, at around 6.15am to reports of a collision involving two vehicles.
Three police vehicles and two ambulances were called to the scene.
The road was partially blocked following the collision, though traffic was still able to slowly pass.
One person was seen being treated by paramedics in their car.
It is not yet known if anyone has been injured.
