Man fears flooded drain poses winter danger

PUBLISHED: 05:30 07 November 2019

Landseer Road resident John Miners claims Suffolk Highways work has caused serious flooding in his street Picture: JOHN MINERS

An Ipswich man has hit out at Suffolk Highways claiming roadworks have left his property at risk of flooding and icy conditions.

Mr Miners fears the dirty water which floods his driveway could turn icy and dangerous in the winter Picture: JOHN MINERSMr Miners fears the dirty water which floods his driveway could turn icy and dangerous in the winter Picture: JOHN MINERS

Emergency care assistant John Miners said the re-surfacing of Landseer Road in July this year has caused him and his neighbours nothing but problems.

Although he admitted the authority did a "beautiful" job in making the major Ipswich road look nice, the concerned health worker said a blocked or damaged drain outside his driveway is causing persistent and heavy flooding during rainy weather.

But although Suffolk Highways admitted they are looking to resolve the issue, they say it is not the result of their works.

Mr Miners, aged 60, said: "It causes horrendous problems for our property and is a real nightmare, the water comes up our driveway and always creates a real mess. It comes on our block paving and causes it to move and sink.

"It gets so bad that me and my wife can't even walk to the shop as the pathways are too flooded with dirty water - and it doesn't clear quickly, it takes five to seven days every single time.

"It could easily get worse with winter coming. It could cause a real problem. The council has already come to fix the problem but it hasn't done anything. We're taxpayers at the end of the day. I'm not the kind of person who likes to complain, but this could be a real issue.

"It might not even be a simple fix, this could easily be something deeper."

The road was completely closed for two weeks during the major roadworks, which Mr Miners said "shook" his house while being undertaken.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk Highways said they have received several reports of flooding.

She added: "Following several site visits it would appear there is an underlying drainage problem, which will require a full investigation to determine any damage to the network. In September, our teams cleared the gullies and upon completion, it was reported that the drains were functioning as they should.

"We can confirm this site has been added to the future drainage programme, however we are unable to provide timescales at this time.

"We must prioritise flooding sites based on their severity, such as sites where people's homes are flooding."

