Angry homeowners blame cracked walls and 'shocking' noise on HGVs at night

Linda Lambert believes the shaking caused by lorries in Landseer road has contributed to her walls cracking Picture: JAKE FOXFORD JAKE FOXFORD

Residents in Ipswich are accusing heavy goods vehicles of waking them in the middle of the night and shaking their houses by flouting the weight limit on their road.

Landseer Road is closed to HGVs between 10pm and 7am every night, with the exception of vehicles that need to access industrial units from the road.

But people living in the road are being left shaken and tired by a regular stream of lorries driving past overnight - with some convinced it is causing their houses to crack from the consistent shaking.

Linda Lambert, 66, is kept awake by the trucks driving past her home in Landseer Road and believes the vibrations are to blame for the recurring cracks in her walls.

"The noise is shocking. It's gotten so much worse in the last two years," she said.

Lorries can legally use Landseer Road in Ipswich between 7am and 10pm, or if they require access to an industrial unit from the road Picture: JAKE FOXFORD Lorries can legally use Landseer Road in Ipswich between 7am and 10pm, or if they require access to an industrial unit from the road Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

"I counted four in half an hour one night, about 2am. It's shaking the whole house.

"My son has had to come over to repair a crack in the living room wall but that's come back again.

"There's a sunken drain in the road as well - if a lorry drives over that the sound is unbelievable."

The road was recently repaired by Suffolk Highways, replacing the road surface and flushing the drains after standing water became an issue during the recent floods.

A spokesman for Suffolk Highways said: "There is an HGV timed restriction between 10pm and 7am on Landseer Road. We have had vehicles reported to Suffolk Highways, however these are based within the industrial estate off Landseer Road.

"Therefore these would be exempt as they are travelling to their operating centres. This exemption is standard for all environmental weight restrictions, not including structural restrictions.

"If members of the public witness HGVs travelling along Landseer Road within the restricted times that are not based at the industrial estate, this should be reported to Suffolk Constabulary.

"Alternatively, residents could consider the Lorrywatch Scheme for Trading Standards to enforce.

"With regards to the manhole cover, the site has been inspected and does not meet our criteria to warrant any remedial action.

"We will continue to monitor its condition and the surrounding surface."

An HGV driver living in the roadoad, 41-year-old Jodie Madder, was been collecting drivers registrations at night and handing them over to the police, but said the situation left him feeling like "banging his head against a wall".

"There's supposed to be a weight limit but it just gets ignored," said Mr Madder.

"They come down the road so fast that by the time you get out to take the registration you've usually missed them.

Another resident, occupational therapist Paul Billingham, has been left puzzled by the size of the vehicles coming through.

"My work means I might get home about 1.30am some nights, and I'll be followed home by a line of lorries.

"I don't know why 30-tonne trucks are going to the industrial estates on the Waterfront, we just don't have that kind of industry there."