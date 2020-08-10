Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after Ipswich crash
PUBLISHED: 13:42 10 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:42 10 August 2020
DAVID DITCHAM
A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a crash in which a car overturned on a busy Ipswich road.
Police, ambulance and fire crews were all called to the scene of the crash in Landseer Road, shortly after 7.20pm Sunday, August 9.
The crash involved a stationary BMW and a Mercedes – which rolled onto its roof as a result of the collision.
The road was closed for almost two hours while recovery for the Mercedes was awaited.
A police spokesman said one person suffered minor injuries as a result.
A man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of drink driving and remains in police custody.
