Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after Ipswich crash

Picture: DAVID DITCHAM

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a crash in which a car overturned on a busy Ipswich road.

Police, ambulance and fire crews were all called to the scene of the crash in Landseer Road, shortly after 7.20pm Sunday, August 9.

The crash involved a stationary BMW and a Mercedes – which rolled onto its roof as a result of the collision.

The road was closed for almost two hours while recovery for the Mercedes was awaited.

A police spokesman said one person suffered minor injuries as a result.

A man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of drink driving and remains in police custody.