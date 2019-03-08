Thunderstorms

Major road in Ipswich will be closed '24 hours a day, seven days a week', say council

PUBLISHED: 05:30 11 July 2019

Clapgate Lane will be used as a diversion from the roadwoarks in Landseer Road, Ipswich Picture: GREGG BROWN

A major road in Ipswich is to be closed for more than a fortnight at the height of the school summer holidays.

The Landseer Road roadworks will last almost three weeks, with Suffolk Highways saying the road will be shut '24 hours a day' Picture: MATT STOTTThe Landseer Road roadworks will last almost three weeks, with Suffolk Highways saying the road will be shut '24 hours a day' Picture: MATT STOTT

Landseer Road in the Nacton area of the borough will be shut by Suffolk Highways between July 29 and August 16 for resurfacing works to be carried out.

But Suffolk County Council said the closures will be "24 hours a day, seven days a week" while they work.

Even businesses and residents in the road will have restricted access while the works take place - Suffolk Highways said it would only be granted "when safe to do so".

Suffolk Highways said the closure will come in three phases:

July 29 - August 4: Road closure between Nacton Road and Clapgate Lane

August 5 - August 11: Road closure between Clapgate Lane and the footpath between Landseer Road and the rear of Robeck Road

August 12 - August 16: A combination of the two previous closures

All traffic will be diverted via the A1189, A1156, Pownall Road, Holywells Road and Landseer Road.

A Suffolk Highways spokesman said: "While onsite, our operatives will excavate Landseer Road to a depth of 340mm.

"Then 100mm of existing surface layer will be removed and replaced, while the remaining 240mm of material will be strengthened and reused.

"Please note that while most of our activities will be carried out during the day, night and weekend working may be required on occasion."

There are two weekends covered by the scheduled 24-hour works.

The spoksesman added: "We apologise for any inconvenience these works may cause, however we can look forward to a fully reconstructed and resurfaced road upon completion."

