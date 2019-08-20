Major road in Ipswich finally reopens after 24/7 closure for revamp

The completed reconstruction works in Landseer Road, Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS Archant

A road forced to shut for "24 hours a day, seven days a week" has finally reopened after a large scale revamp.

Landseer Road, in the Nacton area of the borough, was shut by Suffolk Highways on July 29 for resurfacing works to be carried out, with access to business and even homes restricted at all times of day and night,

Suffolk Highways, which manages to majority of the county's road network, closed the road in three phases in a bid to minimise disruption to traffic. It also organised the closure during the school summer holidays, when traffic is traditionally lighter.

Now, approximately three weeks on, the works have been completed - with Suffolk Highways Tweeting pictures of the shiny new road surface.

"The carriageway reconstruction works taking place along Landseer Road, #Ipswich are now complete and the road has been reopened," the organisation said on Twitter.

"Thank you all for your patience whilst the works were under way."

The resurfacing meant extensive works to Landseer Road, with the road excavated to a depth of 340mm and huge machinery used to remove the previous tarmac.

The first phase of the works meant Landseer Road was closed between Nacton Road and Clapgate Lane, while in the second phase it was shut between Clapgate Lane and the footpath between Landseer Road and the rear of Robeck Road.

Large machinery had to be used to excavate the road surface in Landseer Road, Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS Large machinery had to be used to excavate the road surface in Landseer Road, Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

The third and final phase was a combination of the previous two phases.