Major Ipswich road repairs with 24-7 closures move into next phase

The roadworks in Landseer Road, Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS Archant

Roadworks on a main Ipswich route which is closed for "24 hours a day, seven days a week" while repairs take place have moved into their latest phase.

Landseer Road, in the Nacton area of the borough, was shut by Suffolk Highways on July 29 for resurfacing works to be carried out.

The works are due to finish on August 16, with people warned of 24-7 closures while the work is completed.

But now Suffolk Highways, which manages to majority of the county's road network, has announced that the first phase of the work - which meant Landseer Road was closed between Nacton Road and Clapgate Lane - has been completed.

They Tweeted pictures from the start of the second phase of the works, with the road closed between Clapgate Lane and the footpath between Landseer Road and the rear of Robeck Road.

One photo shows a huge piece of machinery removing 340mm of tarmac ready for recycling.

The third and final phase, which will mean a combination of the previous two closures, is due to start today (Monday, August 12).

A Suffolk Highways spokesman said before the works began: "While onsite, our operatives will excavate Landseer Road to a depth of 340mm.

"Then 100mm of existing surface layer will be removed and replaced, while the remaining 240mm of material will be strengthened and reused.

"Please note that while most of our activities will be carried out during the day, night and weekend working may be required on occasion.

"We apologise for any inconvenience these works may cause, however we can look forward to a fully reconstructed and resurfaced road upon completion."

Even businesses and residents in the road will have restricted access while the works take place. Suffolk Highways said it would only be granted "when safe to do so".