More busy Ipswich roads to close for resurfacing

PUBLISHED: 15:51 26 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:51 26 July 2020

Works will take place in Landseer Road, Ipswich. Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Works will take place in Landseer Road, Ipswich. Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

JAKE FOXFORD

Two more busy Ipswich roads are to close for resurfacing, causing potential delays for motorists.

The mini roundabout of Nacton Road, Landseer Road and Rands Way. All three roads are due to be resurfaced. Picture: JAKE FOXFORDThe mini roundabout of Nacton Road, Landseer Road and Rands Way. All three roads are due to be resurfaced. Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Suffolk Highways had already announced roadworks in Cliff Lane and Clapgate Lane between Friday, July 24 and Friday, July 31, meaning closures in place between 9am and 4.30pm each day.

MORE: Ipswich’s Cliff Lane and Clapgate Lane to close for resurfacing

Now Nacton Road, Landseer Road and Rands Way will join the list of town roads getting some new asphalt - although closures will take place overnight, between 7pm and 6am.

The works will take place between Thursday, July 30 and Tuesday, August 4 but closures won’t be in place over the weekend.

Nacton Road will be shut from the Nacton Crescent junction to Mildmay Road, with a diversion along Hatfield Road, Felixstowe Road and Ransomes Way.

Landseer Road will be closed from Nacton Road to Gloucester Road, with diversions along Holywells Road, Duke Street, Pownall Road, Felixstowe Road and Ransomes Way.

Rands Way will be closed eastbound for about 60 metres from Nacton Road, although works there will be managed special signs and gatemen.

