Lane on A12 closed after crash between coach and two cars

The A12 leading up to Copdock interchange Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

One lane has been closed on the northbound carriageway of the A12 near Ipswich following a collision between a coach and two cars.

The crash happened at 2.15pm just before junction 55 at the Copdock interchange, resulting in congestion leading back two miles to Capel St Mary.

The coach, a Scania, collided with a Kia Sportage and a Fiat Doblo.

Ambulances were called to the incident but the extent of injuries are not yet known.