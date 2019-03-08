E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Lane on A12 closed after crash between coach and two cars

PUBLISHED: 15:41 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:41 08 November 2019

The A12 leading up to Copdock interchange Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The A12 leading up to Copdock interchange Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

One lane has been closed on the northbound carriageway of the A12 near Ipswich following a collision between a coach and two cars.

You may also want to watch:

The crash happened at 2.15pm just before junction 55 at the Copdock interchange, resulting in congestion leading back two miles to Capel St Mary.

The coach, a Scania, collided with a Kia Sportage and a Fiat Doblo.

Ambulances were called to the incident but the extent of injuries are not yet known.

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Family’s tribute after sudden death of ‘bubbly, gorgeous’ Kirsty, 30

Kirsty Blaxell with her sister Lisa Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Arrest made as police swoop on Ipswich street

Police in Halifax Road Ipswich Picture: SUBMITTED

Two-and-a-half hours from Hadleigh to Ipswich – roadworks cause standstill traffic

The traffic is at a standstill on all roads leading on to the road works and many have been stuck for over an hour. Picture: RACHEL EVANS

Town centre car crash causes traffic backlog

The collision happened this morning on Franciscan Way and all emergency services are attending the scene.Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Family’s tribute after sudden death of ‘bubbly, gorgeous’ Kirsty, 30

Kirsty Blaxell with her sister Lisa Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Arrest made as police swoop on Ipswich street

Police in Halifax Road Ipswich Picture: SUBMITTED

Two-and-a-half hours from Hadleigh to Ipswich – roadworks cause standstill traffic

The traffic is at a standstill on all roads leading on to the road works and many have been stuck for over an hour. Picture: RACHEL EVANS

Town centre car crash causes traffic backlog

The collision happened this morning on Franciscan Way and all emergency services are attending the scene.Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Lane on A12 closed after crash between coach and two cars

The A12 leading up to Copdock interchange Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

“Cool Merch” from Ed Sheeran should have fans clicking to Ipswich!

Ed Sheeran visiting the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk exhibition at Christchurch Mansion, Ipswich. Picture: NIC MINNS

Town centre car crash causes traffic backlog

The collision happened this morning on Franciscan Way and all emergency services are attending the scene.Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Man dies in police custody after falling ill

A 71-year-old man from Brandon has died after falling ill at Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre. Picture: ARCHANT

Griff Rhys Jones loves the Suffolk gritting lorry named after him

Griff Rhys Jones, left, said he was ‘honoured’ to have the gritting lorry named after him. Picture: LAUREN DE BOISE/SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists