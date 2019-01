Split manhole cover closes lane on the A12

A manhole cover on the A12 northbound has been split forcing a lane to be closed while work is undertaken.

Suffolk police say they were called to the road at around 8.20am this morning.

The split manhole cover is around 200 yards from the off slip road at Capel, just before the Esso garage.

Police say Suffolk Highways are aware and the lane remains closed for now.

