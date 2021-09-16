Trim trail to be moved from seafront amid park revamp

Published: 5:43 PM September 16, 2021

Changes are to be made at Langer Park, in Felixstowe

A trim trail is to be moved from Felixstowe seafront to the town's Langer Park - to help improve the green space for years to come.

East Suffolk Council said the work is "part of a wider project to improve the park by creating a welcoming, green space that can be used by residents and visitors alike, whether to relax, exercise, catch up with family and friends, or enjoy the local wildlife".

The works, which start on Monday, also include replacing outdated signage, clearing overgrown areas and reinstating a toilet block.

New information boards will also be placed around the park, which will tell the story of its history and the wildlife that use it.

An East Suffolk Council spokesman said: "Green spaces are invaluable to the health and wellbeing of our residents and last year, we asked what improvements people would like to see at Langer Park.

"We have listened to these suggestions and are now making changes, such as the relocation of the trim trail, to ensure Langer Park becomes a welcoming space which can be enjoyed by local people and visitors alike.”