Group of 30 youngsters involved in Ipswich park fight

PUBLISHED: 22:49 11 May 2019 | UPDATED: 22:49 11 May 2019

The entrance to Gippeswyk Park in Ipswich. A large group of around 30 youngsters were reportedly involved in a fight in the park on Friday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The entrance to Gippeswyk Park in Ipswich. A large group of around 30 youngsters were reportedly involved in a fight in the park on Friday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A group of around 30 youngsters were reportedly involved in a fight in an Ipswich park yesterday.

At around 3.40pm, the large group of young people were reported to be involved in an altercation in Gippeswyk Park.

Officers attended but the group had dispersed and no-one was discovered with any injuries following the incident.

Additional visible patrols were carried out in the town throughout the evening in a bid to offer reassurance to the local community.

A Section 60 has now been authorised between 7pm today until 4am tomorrow.

As part of the powers, officers will be allowed to stop and search without reasonable grounds, but where there is a risk of violence or believe weapons are being carried, in the IP1, IP2 and IP3 postcode areas of Ipswich.

News of the incident comes after Chantry Academy posted an alert on its Facebook page and Twitter feed yesterday, urging parents to keep an eye on their children after seeing reports of a potential fight being planned among youngsters in the town on social media.

What is a Section 60?

Section 60 Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 (s.60) gives police the right to search people in a defined area during a specific time period when they believe, with good reason, that: serious violence will take place and it is necessary to use this power to prevent such violence; or that a person is carrying a dangerous object or offensive weapon; or that an incident involving serious violence has taken place and a dangerous instrument or offensive weapon used in the incident is being carried in the locality.

