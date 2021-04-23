Ipswich's long-running Lark in the Park cancelled again
A much-loved Ipswich festival has been cancelled for the second year running.
Lark in the Park, held at Gippeswyk Park for the last two decades, will not be returning this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Organiser Charles Moore, chairman of Chantry Residents’ Association, said: "We'll hopefully have it back on the agenda.
"We just currently can't do it due to the limited time we had to prepare."
The residents' association has managed to reopen its Lavender Hill Community Shop this week after non-essential retailers came back.
"We had quite a few bits and bobs dropped off," Mr Moore added. "But we could always get more."
The 68-year-old also expressed sadness at now being able to do their normal fundraising of Cancer Research UK, and Red Nose Day.
The volunteer-run shop is open from 9.30am onwards and closes at 2.30pm, 3pm and 4.30pm depending on demand.
For more search Facebook for 'Chantry community shop'.