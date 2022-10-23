News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
GALLERY: The best photos from Ipswich Half Marathon

Aleksandra Cupriak

Published: 4:53 PM October 23, 2022
Updated: 5:23 PM October 23, 2022
Ipswich Half Marathon that took place on Sunday, October 23

Hundreds of runners took part in the Ipswich Half Marathon that took place on Sunday, October 23 - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Hundreds of runners braved heavy rain to take part in the Ipswich Half Marathon on Sunday. 

The race was started at 9.30 am on October 23, by footballing legend Terry Butcher at Portman Road. 

Brave participants of the Ipswich Half Marathon

Brave participants of the Ipswich Half Marathon - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Mayor of Ipswich, councillor John Cook, also cheered the runners

Terry Butcher and John Cook, the mayor of Ipswich, also cheered the runners on. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Hundreds of runners took part in the Ipswich Half Marathon

Hundreds of runners took part in the Ipswich Half Marathon - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The runners followed a 13.1-mile route, which ran through Holywell's Park, along the Waterfront and under the Orwell Bridge before finishing at Portman Road again. 

Hundreds of runners took part in the Ipswich Half Marathon

Hundreds of runners took part in the Ipswich Half Marathon - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Crowds gathered at points along the route to cheer on their family and friends.

Nichola Whymark, the head of partnership fundraising at St Elizabeth Hospice, said: “Well done to everyone who took part in this year’s Ipswich Half Marathon, you all did fantastically!

"Also, thank you to everyone who helped make the event possible and a special thank you to all who supported the hospice with their sponsored runs. 

“Every penny is really appreciated and makes such a difference to our continued ambition to evolve our services to support more people in our local community. You are all superstars!” 

Men's top five

Scott Ramsey 1:11:09

Benjamin Carpendale 1:13:59

Ryan Prout 1:17:27

Henry Catling 1:18:55

Alistair Belsom 1:19:23

Women's top five

Laura Shewbridge 1:29:17

Annie Edwards 1:31:57

Ellie Kirwan 1:34:12

Emily Blew 1:35:12

Jayne Chappels 1:36:50 

ipswich Half Marathon Winner Scott Ramsey and third place Ryan Prout. PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

The winner of Ipswich Half Marathon, Scott Ramsey - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Runners finished the marathon with smiles on their faces

The winner of Ipswich Half Marathon, Laura Shewbridge - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Hundreds of runners took part in the Ipswich Half Marathon

Hundreds of runners took part in the Ipswich Half Marathon - Credit: Charlotte Bond

ipswich Half Marathon 2nd place Ben Carpendale Felixstowe Road Runners, WInner Scott Ramsey and thir

the winner Scott Ramsey, Benjamin Carpendale who won the second place and third place Ryan Prout - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Ipswich Half Marathon participants ran across the town

Ipswich Half Marathon participants ran across the town - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Thousands of runners took part in the Ipswich Half Marathon

Thousands of runners took part in the Ipswich Half Marathon - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Participants of the Ipswich Half Marathon ran across the town

Participants of the Ipswich Half Marathon ran across the town - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Families cheered the runners during the Ipswich Half Marathon

Families cheered the runners during the Ipswich Half Marathon - Credit: Charlotte Bond

 Ipswich Half Marathon 2022

Ipswich Half Marathon 2022 - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Ipswich Half Marathon participants ran across the town

Ipswich Half Marathon participants ran across the town - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Brave participants of the Ipswich Half Marathon

Brave participants of the Ipswich Half Marathon - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Families cheered the runners during the Ipswich Half Marathon

Families cheered the runners during the Ipswich Half Marathon - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Hundreds of runners took part in the Ipswich Half Marathon

Hundreds of runners took part in the Ipswich Half Marathon - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Brave participants of the Ipswich Half Marathon

Brave participants of the Ipswich Half Marathon - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Brave participants of the Ipswich Half Marathon

Brave participants of the Ipswich Half Marathon - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Brave runners during the Ipswich Half Marathon

Brave runners during the Ipswich Half Marathon - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Brave runners during the Ipswich Half Marathon

Brave runners during the Ipswich Half Marathon - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Ipswich Half Marathon participants ran across the town

Ipswich Half Marathon participants ran across the town - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Ipswich Half Marathon participants ran across the town

Ipswich Half Marathon participants ran across the town - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Brave runners during the Ipswich Half Marathon

Brave runners during the Ipswich Half Marathon - Credit: Charlotte Bond


Runners take part in the Ipswich Half Marathon

Runners take part in the Ipswich Half Marathon - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Runners who took part in the Ipswich Half Marathon

Runners who took part in the Ipswich Half Marathon - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Brave runners during the Ipswich Half Marathon

Brave runners during the Ipswich Half Marathon - Credit: Charlotte Bond

 Ipswich Half Marathon 2022

Ipswich Half Marathon 2022 - Credit: Charlotte Bond

