GALLERY: The best photos from Ipswich Half Marathon

Hundreds of runners braved heavy rain to take part in the Ipswich Half Marathon on Sunday.

The race was started at 9.30 am on October 23, by footballing legend Terry Butcher at Portman Road.

The runners followed a 13.1-mile route, which ran through Holywell's Park, along the Waterfront and under the Orwell Bridge before finishing at Portman Road again.

Crowds gathered at points along the route to cheer on their family and friends.

Nichola Whymark, the head of partnership fundraising at St Elizabeth Hospice, said: “Well done to everyone who took part in this year’s Ipswich Half Marathon, you all did fantastically!

"Also, thank you to everyone who helped make the event possible and a special thank you to all who supported the hospice with their sponsored runs.

“Every penny is really appreciated and makes such a difference to our continued ambition to evolve our services to support more people in our local community. You are all superstars!”

Men's top five

Scott Ramsey 1:11:09

Benjamin Carpendale 1:13:59

Ryan Prout 1:17:27

Henry Catling 1:18:55

Alistair Belsom 1:19:23

Women's top five

Laura Shewbridge 1:29:17

Annie Edwards 1:31:57

Ellie Kirwan 1:34:12

Emily Blew 1:35:12

Jayne Chappels 1:36:50

