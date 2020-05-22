E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Passenger allegedly shines laser pointer at moving traffic

PUBLISHED: 18:50 22 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:50 22 May 2020

Police said the incident happened in Cardinal Park in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police are appealing for witnesses after a passenger of a car was reported to have shined a laser pointer towards moving vehicles in Ipswich.

Suffolk police said the incident happened in Cardinal Park, in Grafton Way, at around 8.40pm on Thursday night.

It is alleged that a passenger of a blue Ford Fiesta, believed to be a woman, pointing a laser beam towards moving traffic.

The vehicle the suspect was in was being driven by a male.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact police, quoting crime reference 37/27899/20.

