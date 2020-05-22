Passenger allegedly shines laser pointer at moving traffic
PUBLISHED: 18:50 22 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:50 22 May 2020
Archant
Police are appealing for witnesses after a passenger of a car was reported to have shined a laser pointer towards moving vehicles in Ipswich.
Suffolk police said the incident happened in Cardinal Park, in Grafton Way, at around 8.40pm on Thursday night.
You may also want to watch:
It is alleged that a passenger of a blue Ford Fiesta, believed to be a woman, pointing a laser beam towards moving traffic.
The vehicle the suspect was in was being driven by a male.
Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact police, quoting crime reference 37/27899/20.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.