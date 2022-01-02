Gallery
Meet Ipswich's last lockdown babies of 2021
Another year, another lockdown, and Ipswich has welcomed another wave of lockdown babies this year.
Becoming a new parent has never been easy, but with restrictions in place, people everywhere have had to learn how to care for their new arrivals without the easy access to support from their friends and families.
Grandparents, aunties, uncles and friends have had to wait to meet the newest additions to their families, sometimes for months on end, and milestones have often had to go uncelebrated.
With new baby groups disbanded, parents have been unable to share their worries, or benefit from the reassurance of a shared experience.
Many are also concerned about the effect this lack of socialisation is having on their children.
We at the Ipswich Star are full of admiration for how new parents have managed during this daunting and uncertain time.
So, this week, we decided to give parents in Ipswich an opportunity to show off their new arrivals.
We have spent the week introducing babies born from January all the way to September, and now present the final lockdown babies, born from October to December.
We would like to thank everyone who shared their baby pictures with us.