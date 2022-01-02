News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Gallery

Meet Ipswich's last lockdown babies of 2021

person

Abygail Fossett

Published: 4:00 PM January 2, 2022
Navey Florence Crowley was born on November 19

Navey Florence Crowley was born on November 19 - Credit: Family of Navey Florence Crowley

Another year, another lockdown, and Ipswich has welcomed another wave of lockdown babies this year. 

Evie Rose Morgan was born on October 6

Evie Rose Morgan was born on October 6 - Credit: Family of Evie Rose Morgan

Becoming a new parent has never been easy, but with restrictions in place, people everywhere have had to learn how to care for their new arrivals without the easy access to support from their friends and families. 

Jettson Fulcher was born on October 6

Jettson Fulcher was born on October 6 - Credit: Family of Jettson Fulcher

Grandparents, aunties, uncles and friends have had to wait to meet the newest additions to their families, sometimes for months on end, and milestones have often had to go uncelebrated. 

Jacob Thomas Schulen was born on October 8

Jacob Thomas Schulen was born on October 8 - Credit: Family of Jacob Thomas Schulen

With new baby groups disbanded, parents have been unable to share their worries, or benefit from the reassurance of a shared experience.  

Poppy Knott was born on October 13

Poppy Knott was born on October 13 - Credit: Family of Poppy Knott

Many are also concerned about the effect this lack of socialisation is having on their children. 

Elyza Mae Filtness was born on October 17

Elyza Mae Filtness was born on October 17 - Credit: Family of Elyza Mae Filtness

We at the Ipswich Star are full of admiration for how new parents have managed during this daunting and uncertain time. 

Georgia Rose Louise Eagle was born on October 18

Georgia Rose Louise Eagle was born on October 18 - Credit: Family of Georgia Rose Louise Eagle

So, this week, we decided to give parents in Ipswich an opportunity to show off their new arrivals. 

Jaxson Samuel Shaun Hughes was born on October 19

Jaxson Samuel Shaun Hughes was born on October 19 - Credit: Family of Jaxson Samuel Shaun Hughes

Most Read

  1. 1 6 shops that closed in Ipswich during 2021
  2. 2 Revamp of 'out of date' park byelaws to be discussed
  3. 3 Hearing adjourned for woman accused of emergency worker assault
  1. 4 Is your surname on this list? You could be sitting on a fortune
  2. 5 Here we go again! Meet Ipswich's lockdown babies born July to September
  3. 6 Car and motorcycle involved in crash in Ipswich
  4. 7 The best takeaways in Ipswich according to Tripadvisor
  5. 8 Three miles of queues on Orwell Bridge after horsebox breaks down
  6. 9 "Amazing" primary school cleaner recognised in New Years Honours
  7. 10 Who made the 2022 New Year's Honours list from Ipswich and Felixstowe?

We have spent the week introducing babies born from January all the way to September, and now present the final lockdown babies, born from October to December. 

We would like to thank everyone who shared their baby pictures with us. 

Ruby Ann Davis was born on October 18

Ruby Ann Davis was born on October 18 - Credit: Family of Ruby Ann Davis

Odin Finley Malkin was born on October 24

Odin Finley Malkin was born on October 24 - Credit: Family of Odin Finley Malkin

Archie Dockerill was born on October 27

Archie Dockerill was born on October 27 - Credit: Family of Archie Dockerill

Ella O'Connor was born on October 29

Ella O'Connor was born on October 29 - Credit: Family of Ella O'Connor

Sophia Eve Damant was born on November 3

Sophia Eve Damant was born on November 3 - Credit: Family of Sophia Eve Damant

Isaac Douglas White was born on November 6

Isaac Douglas White was born on November 6 - Credit: Family of Isaac Douglas White

Kyro-Paul Watchman was born on November 13

Kyro-Paul Watchman was born on November 13 - Credit: Family of Kyro-Paul Watchman

Arthur Walter Flaherty-Warner was born on November 14

Arthur Walter Flaherty-Warner was born on November 14 - Credit: Family of Arthur Walter Flaherty-Warner

Lacey-Mae Susan Buckey was born on November 16

Lacey-Mae Susan Buckey was born on November 16 - Credit: Family of Lacey-Mae Susan Buckey

Charley Dennis was born on November 20

Charley Dennis was born on November 20 - Credit: Family of Charley Dennis

Alarah Saunders was born on November 25

Alarah Saunders was born on November 25 - Credit: Family of Alarah Saunders

Rose Clarke was born on November 25

Rose Clarke was born on November 25 - Credit: Family of Rose Clarke

Lolah Rose Catherine Gibson was born on December 5

Lolah Rose Catherine Gibson was born on December 5 - Credit: Family of Lolah Rose Catherine Gibson

Alexandra Girgis was born on December 8

Alexandra Girgis was born on December 8 - Credit: Family of Alexandra Girgis

Harlie Rose Wiseman was born on December 8

Harlie Rose Wiseman was born on December 8 - Credit: Family of Harlie Rose Wiseman

Olivia Rose Tiller was born on December 8

Olivia Rose Tiller was born on December 8 - Credit: Family of Olivia Rose Tiller

Kieran Luca was born on December 10

Kieran Luca was born on December 10 - Credit: Family of Kieran Luca

Willow Grace Ivens Nicoll was born on December 10

Willow Grace Ivens Nicoll was born on December 10 - Credit: Family of Willow Grace Ivens Nicoll

Florence Dawn Thompson was born on December 15

Florence Dawn Thompson was born on December 15 - Credit: Family of Florence Dawn Thompson

Ronald Miles Villasis was born on December 15

Ronald Miles Villasis was born on December 15 - Credit: Family of Ronald Miles Villasis

Jesse Devyn Dalgleish was born on December 21

Jesse Devyn Dalgleish was born on December 21 - Credit: Family of Jesse Devyn Dalgleish

Robert Loveridge was born on December 21

Robert Loveridge was born on December 21 - Credit: Family of Robert Loveridge


Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Chantry residents and customers have been hugely supportive of Zoe's new business

Consumer

Ipswich bakery aims to turn old bowls pavilion into larger cafe

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
Sonny James Hannatt was born on February 8 

Gallery

Lockdown baby! Meet Ipswich's first babies of 2021

Abygail Fossett

person
police

Suffolk Live News

Police called to more than 360 incidents over New Year's Eve

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Smudge the Toy Cockapoo has been reunited with his family after going missing in Ipswich

Christmas | Video

Reunited! Smudge found five days after going missing on Christmas Eve

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon