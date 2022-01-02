Meet Ipswich's last lockdown babies of 2021

Gallery

Navey Florence Crowley was born on November 19 - Credit: Family of Navey Florence Crowley

Another year, another lockdown, and Ipswich has welcomed another wave of lockdown babies this year.

Evie Rose Morgan was born on October 6 - Credit: Family of Evie Rose Morgan

Becoming a new parent has never been easy, but with restrictions in place, people everywhere have had to learn how to care for their new arrivals without the easy access to support from their friends and families.

Jettson Fulcher was born on October 6 - Credit: Family of Jettson Fulcher

Grandparents, aunties, uncles and friends have had to wait to meet the newest additions to their families, sometimes for months on end, and milestones have often had to go uncelebrated.

Jacob Thomas Schulen was born on October 8 - Credit: Family of Jacob Thomas Schulen

With new baby groups disbanded, parents have been unable to share their worries, or benefit from the reassurance of a shared experience.

Poppy Knott was born on October 13 - Credit: Family of Poppy Knott

Many are also concerned about the effect this lack of socialisation is having on their children.

Elyza Mae Filtness was born on October 17 - Credit: Family of Elyza Mae Filtness

We at the Ipswich Star are full of admiration for how new parents have managed during this daunting and uncertain time.

Georgia Rose Louise Eagle was born on October 18 - Credit: Family of Georgia Rose Louise Eagle

So, this week, we decided to give parents in Ipswich an opportunity to show off their new arrivals.

Jaxson Samuel Shaun Hughes was born on October 19 - Credit: Family of Jaxson Samuel Shaun Hughes

We have spent the week introducing babies born from January all the way to September, and now present the final lockdown babies, born from October to December.

We would like to thank everyone who shared their baby pictures with us.

Ruby Ann Davis was born on October 18 - Credit: Family of Ruby Ann Davis

Odin Finley Malkin was born on October 24 - Credit: Family of Odin Finley Malkin

Archie Dockerill was born on October 27 - Credit: Family of Archie Dockerill

Ella O'Connor was born on October 29 - Credit: Family of Ella O'Connor

Sophia Eve Damant was born on November 3 - Credit: Family of Sophia Eve Damant

Isaac Douglas White was born on November 6 - Credit: Family of Isaac Douglas White

Kyro-Paul Watchman was born on November 13 - Credit: Family of Kyro-Paul Watchman

Arthur Walter Flaherty-Warner was born on November 14 - Credit: Family of Arthur Walter Flaherty-Warner

Lacey-Mae Susan Buckey was born on November 16 - Credit: Family of Lacey-Mae Susan Buckey

Charley Dennis was born on November 20 - Credit: Family of Charley Dennis

Alarah Saunders was born on November 25 - Credit: Family of Alarah Saunders

Rose Clarke was born on November 25 - Credit: Family of Rose Clarke

Lolah Rose Catherine Gibson was born on December 5 - Credit: Family of Lolah Rose Catherine Gibson

Alexandra Girgis was born on December 8 - Credit: Family of Alexandra Girgis

Harlie Rose Wiseman was born on December 8 - Credit: Family of Harlie Rose Wiseman

Olivia Rose Tiller was born on December 8 - Credit: Family of Olivia Rose Tiller

Kieran Luca was born on December 10 - Credit: Family of Kieran Luca

Willow Grace Ivens Nicoll was born on December 10 - Credit: Family of Willow Grace Ivens Nicoll

Florence Dawn Thompson was born on December 15 - Credit: Family of Florence Dawn Thompson

Ronald Miles Villasis was born on December 15 - Credit: Family of Ronald Miles Villasis

Jesse Devyn Dalgleish was born on December 21 - Credit: Family of Jesse Devyn Dalgleish

Robert Loveridge was born on December 21 - Credit: Family of Robert Loveridge



