Late night shopping event in Woodbridge this week

A late night shopping event will take place in Woodbridge next week Picture: CHRIS MAPEY Archant

A late night shopping event is to be held in Woodbridge this Thursday.

A map of all the retailers taking part in the event Picture: ROWAN SWANSON A map of all the retailers taking part in the event Picture: ROWAN SWANSON

A range of Woodbridge’s independent retailers will be open until late on Thursday for shoppers to make the most of.

Shops taking part include jewellery stores Chenevix and Aspens, homeware shop Woodbridge Kitchen Company and a host of clothing boutiques including Homespun, Darcy B, Fanny and Frank, Amelia Alice, Taisce and Vanil.

James Lightfoot, chairman of the business and tourism consortium Choose Woodbridge, which is supporting the evening, said: “Some of the most exclusive and exciting boutiques in our town are taking part in the late-night shopping evening, providing special discounts, glasses of fizz and even competitions to shoppers who turn up.

“Woodbridge is a wonderful place to pick up a really unique and special gift for someone and this is the perfect opportunity to do so.”

The late-night shopping event will be one of the first Christmas events in the town this year.

