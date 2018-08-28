Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Late night shopping event in Woodbridge this week

PUBLISHED: 11:51 24 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:32 25 November 2018

A late night shopping event will take place in Woodbridge next week Picture: CHRIS MAPEY

A late night shopping event will take place in Woodbridge next week Picture: CHRIS MAPEY

Archant

A late night shopping event is to be held in Woodbridge this Thursday.

A map of all the retailers taking part in the event Picture: ROWAN SWANSONA map of all the retailers taking part in the event Picture: ROWAN SWANSON

A range of Woodbridge’s independent retailers will be open until late on Thursday for shoppers to make the most of.

Shops taking part include jewellery stores Chenevix and Aspens, homeware shop Woodbridge Kitchen Company and a host of clothing boutiques including Homespun, Darcy B, Fanny and Frank, Amelia Alice, Taisce and Vanil.

James Lightfoot, chairman of the business and tourism consortium Choose Woodbridge, which is supporting the evening, said: “Some of the most exclusive and exciting boutiques in our town are taking part in the late-night shopping evening, providing special discounts, glasses of fizz and even competitions to shoppers who turn up.

“Woodbridge is a wonderful place to pick up a really unique and special gift for someone and this is the perfect opportunity to do so.”

The late-night shopping event will be one of the first Christmas events in the town this year.

READ MORE: Christmas in Woodbridge: Your what’s on guide

Three arrested after drones used to search for hare coursing suspects

10:32 Dominic Moffitt
Drones are being used to search for suspected hare coursers in Felixstowe Picture: WILDROB47

Three people have been detained after emergency services scoured a large area on the edge of Felixstowe looking for suspected hare coursing activity.

Rodin’s Kiss wows visitors to Christchurch Mansion in opening weekend

43 minutes ago Katy Sandalls
The marble sculpture is entitled The Kiss. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Visitors have been making the most of a once in a lifetime opportunity to see Rodin’s classic sculpture The Kiss in Ipswich.

Suffolk brain injury survivors’ achievements celebrated at charity dinner

43 minutes ago Katy Sandalls
Delegates at the Headway Suffolk Awards Dinner Picture: HEADWAY SUFFOLK

The achievements of three women who survived brain injuries have been celebrated at a charity awards night in Ipswich.

What dream homes could you buy for £1m in Suffolk and Essex?

10:21 Judy Rimmer
This unique house being built in old Felixstowe, Spendrift,has a guide price of £1million. Picture: NICHOLAS ESTATES

Most of us can only dream of living in a £1million house. But, if you did win the lottery, what could you buy? Well, a unique brand-new home with sea views in old Felixstowe, or a thatched farmhouse in rural Heveningham.

Rooms from £9.99 at upcoming easyHotel in Ipswich

09:53 Sophie Barnett
Outside the new easyHotel on Northgate Street. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

A new “super-budget” hotel offering rooms as cheap as £9.99 a night is set to open at the former Groove nightclub in Ipswich town centre.

How technology has changed the face of crime fighting

09:39 Gareth Wilson
Gareth Wilson, Chief Constable of Suffolk Police. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

In his latest column, Suffolk Constabulary chief constable GARETH WILSON writes about the way technology has changed policing during his 30-year career.

Hare coursing reports draws large police presence

09:17 Dominic Moffitt
There is a large police presence in the town as officers look to stamp out the illegal activity Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE

More than six police units have been called to Felixstowe following reports of illegal hare coursing.

Weekly round-up: Five Ipswich stories from this week

08:43 Dominic Moffitt
Town manager Paul Lambert applauds the huge ITFC support. PICTURE: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

From the latest addition to the Cornhill rejuvenation, Paul Lambert’s assurances that Ipswich will stay up, and the school telling pupils to return to classes only 24 hours after sickness – these are among the top five stories from Ipswich this week.

Video WATCH: 30 dogs tuck in to ‘pupcakes’ and doggy bags at pub’s paw-some party

10:33 Sophie Barnett
The Dog Pub in Grundisburgh recently won the most dog friendly pub in the UK and East of England. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Dog shaped cookies, party hats and dog brew were served at the ‘Dog’s Deli’ in Grundisburgh where punters and pooches gathered to celebrate the pub being voted the most dog-friendly in the country.

‘Lucky to be alive’ – dad-of-three relives near-death crash horror

05:30 Andrew Papworth
The wreckage of Jack Mahoney’s Citroen Xsara Picasso after the crash on the B1070 near Hadleigh. Picture: EMMA MAHONEY

A father-of-three has said he is “lucky to be alive” after revealing how a severe crash left him trapped in his car in a ditch.

Most read

Rooms from £9.99 at upcoming easyHotel in Ipswich

Outside the new easyHotel on Northgate Street. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Artisan bakes, milkshakes and hand-made crafts on offer at new Ipswich store

Vinny sadly died at the age of 51 after a stroke. Picture: LESLEY WHITTAKER

‘Lucky to be alive’ – dad-of-three relives near-death crash horror

The wreckage of Jack Mahoney’s Citroen Xsara Picasso after the crash on the B1070 near Hadleigh. Picture: EMMA MAHONEY

‘They smashed it to pieces.’ Men’s designer clothes shop robbed

Hall-Street shop has been boarded up by police following the robbery Picture: SEAN GARNHAM

Asylum seeker posing as schoolboy pictured – as investigation concludes he WAS over 18

Home Office chiefs and Stoke High School leaders launched an investigation after pupils shared an image of their classmate Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Hare coursing reports draws large police presence

There is a large police presence in the town as officers look to stamp out the illegal activity Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide