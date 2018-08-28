Partly Cloudy

Stores open later for extra Christmas shopping

PUBLISHED: 11:55 13 December 2018

The new-look Cornhill was decked out with thousands of Christmas lights as the festive season officially got underway in Ipswich Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

The new-look Cornhill was decked out with thousands of Christmas lights as the festive season officially got underway in Ipswich Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

Need extra time to finalise your festive shopping? There are a number of places in Ipswich keeping their doors open that little bit longer in the run up to Christmas.

Late night shopping takes place on Thursdays leading up to Christmas - with December 13 and December 21 the last two remaining late shopping events.

It means you can avoid the hustle and bustle of weekends in the town centre, and savour your lunch breaks during this stressful time and instead head to the shops once the majority of the crowds have died down.

Many shops in the town will be open until 8pm or 9pm.

Here are a list of just some of the shops you can go to, and how late they will be closing.

•Buttermarket 9pm (times for individual shops can be found on their website)

•Sailmakers 9pm (times for individual shops can be found on their website)

•Primark 9pm

•Marks & Spencer 9pm

•Debenhams 9pm

•Waterstones 8pm

•Coes 8pm

•Boots 8pm

•Joules 8pm

•Lush 9pm

For information on where to park during Christmas shopping in the town, visit the Council’s website.

‘I felt like I was in a warzone’ - Suffolk student witnesses terrifying French riots

43 minutes ago Estelle Dragan
Yellow Vest Riots (5)

Student ESTELLE DRAGAN, from Chelmondiston near Ipswich, has witnessed France’s “yellow vest” riots while studying for a year abroad in Toulouse. Here, she writes about her experience of witnessing the disturbances first-hand.

Orwell Bridge traffic builds after lorries collide on the A14

09:59 Dominic Moffitt
The A14 at the Wherstead Interchange leading to the bridge over the River Orwell Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A lorry crashed into another HGV after a tyre blow out on the A14 this morning, causing tailbacks towards the Orwell Bridge.

Heavy traffic builds after collision partially blocks Ipswich road

09:26 Dominic Moffitt
The silver Ford Fiesta lost its bumper in the collision Picture: ARCHANT

A car lost its front bumper aftera crash in Ipswich town centre during today’s rush hour.

Mental health campaigners to hold protests in London over inspection report

08:42 Geraldine Scott
The Campaign to Save Mental Health Services in Norfolk and Suffolk protest outside Hellesdon Hospital. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Mental health campaigners will head to London to demand better mental health care in the region.

Two abnormal loads to cause road delays before Christmas

07:02 Dominic Moffitt
Abnormal loads will cause delays to roads across East Anglia as we head towards Christmas Picture: ANGLIA PICTURE AGENCY

Motorists are being advised by Suffolk police to expect delays across the county’s roads on two separate occasions during the festive period.

Exclusive ‘It’s haunting me’ – Family lose everything in house fire just before Christmas

11:30 Dominic Moffitt
Ella and Andrew Colleran with their two children - the family lost everything when a fire ripped through their home Picture: ELLA COLLERAN

A mum-of-two has said she is finding it hard to sleep after her family’s possessions were destroyed in a house fire.

Children join Ipswich MP Sandy Martin to plant trees to mark Queen’s long reign

10:49 Paul Geater
Sandy Martin plants a tree at Dumbarton Road Recreation Ground watched by mayor Jane Riley, councillors Sandra Gage and Stephen Ion along with two pupils from Rushmere Hall. Picture: Office of SANDY MARTIN

Ipswich MP Sandy Martin has joined councillors and schoolchildren from Rushmere Hall to plant trees as part of an scheme to mark The Queen’s work for the Commonwealth.

Man from Ipswich still missing

09:36 Dominic Moffitt
Andrew Derrett, 51, from Ipswich, has been reported missing Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

A man who was last seen at work two days ago is still missing, causing concern for his whereabouts.

School expansion to create more than 200 pupil places

05:30 Jake Foxford
Copleston High School will have a new classroom block, allowing it to create another 200 student places Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A school is set to create a new teaching block to help it meet a growing demand for pupil places.

