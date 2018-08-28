Stores open later for extra Christmas shopping

The new-look Cornhill was decked out with thousands of Christmas lights as the festive season officially got underway in Ipswich Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

Need extra time to finalise your festive shopping? There are a number of places in Ipswich keeping their doors open that little bit longer in the run up to Christmas.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Late night shopping takes place on Thursdays leading up to Christmas - with December 13 and December 21 the last two remaining late shopping events.

It means you can avoid the hustle and bustle of weekends in the town centre, and savour your lunch breaks during this stressful time and instead head to the shops once the majority of the crowds have died down.

Many shops in the town will be open until 8pm or 9pm.

Here are a list of just some of the shops you can go to, and how late they will be closing.

•Buttermarket 9pm (times for individual shops can be found on their website)

•Sailmakers 9pm (times for individual shops can be found on their website)

•Primark 9pm

•Marks & Spencer 9pm

•Debenhams 9pm

•Waterstones 8pm

•Coes 8pm

•Boots 8pm

•Joules 8pm

•Lush 9pm

For information on where to park during Christmas shopping in the town, visit the Council’s website.