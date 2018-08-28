Rain

Updated

A14 eastbound disruption expected to continue until 11pm - stretch between Nacton and Sevenhills remains closed

PUBLISHED: 18:45 05 December 2018 | UPDATED: 18:53 05 December 2018

Traffic is at a standstill in Portman Road because of the Orwell Bridge chaos Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Traffic is at a standstill in Portman Road because of the Orwell Bridge chaos Picture: SUZANNE DAY

SUZANNE DAY

A stretch of the eastbound A14 from Nacton (J57) to Sevenhills (J58) remains closed - but the Orwell bridge is open.

Screenshot of the official Highways England website showing disruption caused by A14 closure between Sevenhills and Nacton Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLANDScreenshot of the official Highways England website showing disruption caused by A14 closure between Sevenhills and Nacton Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

That’s the latest from Highways England on the traffic chaos currently hitting Ipswich.

According to its website, the road is expected to clear between 10.45pm and 11pm.

A spokesman said on Twitter: “A14 remains closed eastbound between J57 (Nacton, Priory Heath A1189) and J58 (Lowestoft, Woodbridge A12) due to the overturned HGV.

“Please be aware of severe delays, which are now back to J53 near Whitton. Roads in and around Ipswich are also heavily congested.”

Major disruption in Ipswich - this is the Novotel roundabout - due to A14 and Orwell Bridge incident Picture: SUZANNE DAYMajor disruption in Ipswich - this is the Novotel roundabout - due to A14 and Orwell Bridge incident Picture: SUZANNE DAY

According to a spokesman, the overturned lorry which sparked today’s traffic problems has been righted and put back on its wheels although the carriageway remains closed eastbound.

Asked for clarification, a spokesman for Suffolk police said: “The westbound A14 has been completely unaffected and is completely open. “Eastbound, between Wherstead and Nacton, one lane is open.

“From Nacton to Sevenhills is closed to traffic with everything getting off the road at Nacton.”

This is the latest information we have received from Highways England - we will be updating the story as the evening progresses.

