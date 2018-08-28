A14 eastbound disruption expected to continue until 11pm - stretch between Nacton and Sevenhills remains closed
PUBLISHED: 18:45 05 December 2018 | UPDATED: 18:53 05 December 2018
SUZANNE DAY
A stretch of the eastbound A14 from Nacton (J57) to Sevenhills (J58) remains closed - but the Orwell bridge is open.
That’s the latest from Highways England on the traffic chaos currently hitting Ipswich.
According to its website, the road is expected to clear between 10.45pm and 11pm.
A spokesman said on Twitter: “A14 remains closed eastbound between J57 (Nacton, Priory Heath A1189) and J58 (Lowestoft, Woodbridge A12) due to the overturned HGV.
“Please be aware of severe delays, which are now back to J53 near Whitton. Roads in and around Ipswich are also heavily congested.”
According to a spokesman, the overturned lorry which sparked today’s traffic problems has been righted and put back on its wheels although the carriageway remains closed eastbound.
Asked for clarification, a spokesman for Suffolk police said: “The westbound A14 has been completely unaffected and is completely open. “Eastbound, between Wherstead and Nacton, one lane is open.
“From Nacton to Sevenhills is closed to traffic with everything getting off the road at Nacton.”
This is the latest information we have received from Highways England - we will be updating the story as the evening progresses.