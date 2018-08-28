Partly Cloudy

Ipswich and Colchester Hospitals Giving Tree campaign 2018 is launched

PUBLISHED: 05:30 04 December 2018

Brian Taylor, Community Fundraising Manager, Mandy Jordan, Head of Charity, Faye Trenter, parent of former patient and volunteer, & Barbara Buckley, Chief Medical Officer, Angela Bakun, Fundraising Office, kneeling, and Jessica Watkins, Event Fundraising Manager.

Brian Taylor, Community Fundraising Manager, Mandy Jordan, Head of Charity, Faye Trenter, parent of former patient and volunteer, & Barbara Buckley, Chief Medical Officer, Angela Bakun, Fundraising Office, kneeling, and Jessica Watkins, Event Fundraising Manager.

Archant

The annual appeal to bring some festive cheer to patients in Ipswich and Colchester hospitals is underway.

Christmas wrapping elf Faye Trenter, a parent of a former patient and volunteer at the launch of the Christmas Giving Tree appeal.Christmas wrapping elf Faye Trenter, a parent of a former patient and volunteer at the launch of the Christmas Giving Tree appeal.

Colchester & Ipswich Hospitals Charity, which raises money for the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, has launched its 2018 Christmas Giving Tree campaign.

People can leave gifts by the trees which will then be distributed to every adult patient in hospital on Christmas Day.

The appeal is now in its fourth year in Ipswich Hospital but it is the first time a Giving Tree has been placed at Colchester Hospital.

The launch took place on Monday with support from Emma Middleditch from Willis Ipswich and Faye Trenter, a parent of a former patient and one of the charity’s wrapping elves.

Brian Taylor, Community Fundraising Manager, Angela Bakun, Fundraising Officer Willis Ipswich, Faye Trenter, parent of former patient and volunteer, & Barbara Buckley, Chief Medical Officer, Jessica Watkins, kneeling, Event Fundraising Manager.Brian Taylor, Community Fundraising Manager, Angela Bakun, Fundraising Officer Willis Ipswich, Faye Trenter, parent of former patient and volunteer, & Barbara Buckley, Chief Medical Officer, Jessica Watkins, kneeling, Event Fundraising Manager.

Charity event manager Jessica Watkins said: “The Giving Tree is a chance for us to bring a little cheer on Christmas Day to our adult patients who are unable to get home.

“Four years ago it was recognised that some patients received no visitors on Christmas Day. Whether it’s a pair of fluffy socks or a puzzle, it’s our way to help brighten their day.”

Gifts can be left at the trees at both hospitals from now until December 21 between 7.30am - 4.30pm, Monday to Friday.

Suitable presents are slippers, socks and bed socks, toiletries, new books and magazines, puzzle/colouring books, small chocolates or sweets, pyjamas and dressing gowns, games and puzzles, dementia friendly gifts such as fidget quilts, and blankets.

Present wish lists are set up on Amazon.co.uk and special gift tags are also provided at each venue so presents can be labelled appropriately for men or women.

The present lists and printable gift tags can also be found at www.colchesteripswichcharity.org.uk/Christmas-giving along with full details about the Giving Tree appeal.

Younger patients won’t be forgotten this Christmas either – but rather than gifts the charity is asking people to support its National Elf Service Day on Friday December 14 to raise money for its Children’s Appeal.

It’s a day of silliness where in return for a £2 donation people can wear an Elf hat or wear a Christmas jumper.

To find out more about National Elf Service Day visit the charity’s website.

