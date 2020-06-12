‘I owe them my life’ – Suffolk woman to run 10 marathons in 10 days for air ambulance heroes

Laura Bird, who tried to take her own life aged 18, is running 10 marathons in 10 days for the East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: LAURA BIRD LAURA BIRD

A Kesgrave woman is looking to thank the air ambulance heroes who saved her after attempting to take her own life by running 10 marathons in 10 days.

Miss Bird, from Kesgrave, said she owes her life to the air ambulance doctors Picture: EAAA Miss Bird, from Kesgrave, said she owes her life to the air ambulance doctors Picture: EAAA

Laura Bird, who has previously featured on Channel 4 series SAS: Who Dares Wins, tried to take her own life four days after her 18th birthday, and says she owes her life to doctors at the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Miss Bird was left with life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident and was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital after being cared for on board the helicopter, but has since turned her life around after discovering the benefits of running.

Miss Bird, 27, had originally planned to complete her 10 marathons – each in a different town or city – in April, finishing with the London Marathon, but had her plans scuppered by the coronavirus outbreak.

She said: “The air ambulance are my biggest inspiration – they are so wonderful.

“When I was 18 I tried to take my own life – it was an incredibly hard time for me – but for me, it has helped give me another zest for life, and I wouldn’t have that if it wasn’t for the fantastic work of the doctors.

“They are just so fantastic and couldn’t have possibly done any more to help me.”

Despite being disheartened by her mammoth task being postponed, Miss Bird said she can’t wait to begin in her hometown of Kesgrave, where she will be joined with close friends before venturing to Cambridgeshire and Brighton.

She added: “It was such a hard pill to swallow, but I couldn’t feel sorry for myself – this is a pandemic after all and people are losing their lives. “I am such a believer in the power of running and exercise – you could be having the worst day in the world, but 10 minutes outside in the fresh air, even with a friend, can make you feel so much better.

“A couple of my really close friends are going to join me on some of the runs, it is going to be so nice to have some genuine interaction with someone instead of just seeing them via a Zoom meeting!”

A Just Giving page for her marathons has now raised more than £2,800 for the charity, and earned her the ambulance’s “Inspirational Event Fundraiser” award.

Those who would like to donate can visit here.