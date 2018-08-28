-

Vehicle seized after learner ‘drives on wrong side of the road’

PUBLISHED: 12:05 01 February 2019

Police seized the car in Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK SPECIALS

Police seized the car in Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK SPECIALS

SUFFOLK SPECIALS

A learner driver ended up in hot water after reportedly driving on the wrong side of an Ipswich street.

Special officers seized the vehicle after catching it on the wrong side of the road in Ipswich.

To add insult to injury, the driver was allegedly found with only a provisional licence.

The force tweeted: “Another vehicle #Seized this morning after this driver drove on the wrong side of the road in #Ipswich.

“Turns out he is only a #ProvisionalLicence holder and is driving otherwise in accordance.”

