E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

LED beauty masks seized by trading standards officers amid safety fears

PUBLISHED: 17:17 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:17 27 January 2020

Suffolk County Council Trading Standards confisctaed 84 LED beauty face masks from a Felixstowe warehouse after concerns they were unsafe to use. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Suffolk County Council Trading Standards confisctaed 84 LED beauty face masks from a Felixstowe warehouse after concerns they were unsafe to use. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Archant

Trading standards officers have seized more than 80 LED beauty face masks imported from China to Felixstowe amid concerns they are unsafe.

Officers confiscated a total of 84 masks from a warehouse in Felixstowe that were intended to be sold online at Amazon.

The masks are supposedly meant to improve skin condition through light therapy, as well as targeting redness and acne and increasing collagen production to fight aging.

You may also want to watch:

They are meant to be worn for just a few minutes per day to reap the benefits and 'at-home' models are becoming increasingly popular among beauty bloggers.

But a spokesman for Suffolk County Council Trading Standards said: "We have concerns about the safety of the product following our visual examination, and a sample has been sent away for electrical safety testing.

"There is no manufacturer name or address on the product, and no model number. There is also no CE mark and the instructions are poor."

The masks will be held until trading standards complete their safety tests.

Most Read

Warning Ipswich school could lose sponsor following ‘inadequate’ Ofsted rating

The entrance to Sprites Primary Academy in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

New independent bookshop opening in Ipswich

Shop owner Andrew Marsh outside the property on Ipswich's Dial Lane

Tumble dryer fire sparks warning to homeowners

Fire crews were called to a tumble dryer fire in Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Rebuilt Cornhill has boosted visitors to central Ipswich

Ipswich Cornhill hosted the Music: Made in Suffolk festival in August while Ed Sheeran was playing at Chantry Park. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Have you spotted this huge ship on its first visit to Felixstowe?

MSC Febe visiting Felixstowe Picture: NICK BOULTER

Most Read

Warning Ipswich school could lose sponsor following ‘inadequate’ Ofsted rating

The entrance to Sprites Primary Academy in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

New independent bookshop opening in Ipswich

Shop owner Andrew Marsh outside the property on Ipswich's Dial Lane

Tumble dryer fire sparks warning to homeowners

Fire crews were called to a tumble dryer fire in Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Rebuilt Cornhill has boosted visitors to central Ipswich

Ipswich Cornhill hosted the Music: Made in Suffolk festival in August while Ed Sheeran was playing at Chantry Park. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Have you spotted this huge ship on its first visit to Felixstowe?

MSC Febe visiting Felixstowe Picture: NICK BOULTER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Families share ‘worrying accounts’ of hospital care in wake of mum’s death

Horace Nunn, who died in 2016 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

LED beauty masks seized by trading standards officers amid safety fears

Suffolk County Council Trading Standards confisctaed 84 LED beauty face masks from a Felixstowe warehouse after concerns they were unsafe to use. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Threat to Ipswich services from 2021 amid squeezed budgets

David Ellesmere, Ipswich Borough Council leader, warned that the council's budget had been squeezed by as much as £1.5m a year from central government. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues said to be considering January move for in-form Northampton keeper

Ipswich Town have been linked with Northampton Town goalkeeper David Cornell. Picture: PA

A year in Yates: Our favourite club photos of 2019

An interesting pose in Yates in March 2019. Picture: LICKLIST
Drive 24