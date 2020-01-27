LED beauty masks seized by trading standards officers amid safety fears

Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Trading standards officers have seized more than 80 LED beauty face masks imported from China to Felixstowe amid concerns they are unsafe.

Officers confiscated a total of 84 masks from a warehouse in Felixstowe that were intended to be sold online at Amazon.

The masks are supposedly meant to improve skin condition through light therapy, as well as targeting redness and acne and increasing collagen production to fight aging.

They are meant to be worn for just a few minutes per day to reap the benefits and 'at-home' models are becoming increasingly popular among beauty bloggers.

But a spokesman for Suffolk County Council Trading Standards said: "We have concerns about the safety of the product following our visual examination, and a sample has been sent away for electrical safety testing.

"There is no manufacturer name or address on the product, and no model number. There is also no CE mark and the instructions are poor."

The masks will be held until trading standards complete their safety tests.