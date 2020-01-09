'Excited' biker's mind on first date when caught doing twice speed limit

Lee Davies appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A motorcyclist 'did not realise' he was travelling at more than twice the speed limit because his mind was occupied by the prospect of going on a first date.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lee Davies said his judgement was clouded by the anticipation of meeting a potential new partner as he rode a Kawasaki motorcycle at 64mph in a 30mph zone outside Ipswich.

The 37-year-old this week told magistrates he was travelling to purchase a new outfit for the occasion and had unknowingly exceeded the limit in a "moment of excitement".

Davies was caught speeding by an officer with a laser speed detection device near his Foxhall Road home, in Rushmere, on August 31 last year.

He initially admitted the offence by post on October 12, but the letter was never received by the court and magistrates dealt with the case in his absence - imposing six penalty points on his licence and a £660 fine.

On Tuesday, he appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court to apply for the case to be reopened in order for his financial means and early admission of guilt to be taken into account when sentenced.

Prosecutor Waseem Raja said the motorcycle ridden by Davies was recorded overtaking another vehicle at more than twice the speed limit at about 9.15am.

You may also want to watch:

When asked if he had anything to say about the incident, Davies told magistrates: "I regret it and the bike is now off the road.

"I know there's no excuse but I was due to have a date with a girl I'd literally just met and I was very excited.

"I was on my way to the shops at Martlesham to buy new clothes for our first date.

"I overtook a vehicle on the road in a moment of excitement.

"I accelerated faster than I thought. I didn't realise what I'd done.

"I deeply regret doing it. I'm normally a sensible rider and I don't speed.

"It's just unfortunate - but I deserve to be punished for what I did."

Magistrates said they had taken into account his early guilty plea and financial means, but told Davies they were still going to impose six penalty points on his licence.

However, the bench did reduce the fine to £520, as well as ordering him to pay an £80 contribution towards the cost of prosecution and a £52 statutory fee towards victim services.