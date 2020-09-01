Man used BB gun to threaten neighbour

Lee Dowell, 48, of Churchill Road, Braintree, admitted possessing an imitation firearm, namely a BB gun, with intent to cause fear of violence. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

An Essex man who threatened a neighbour with an imitation gun has been warned it is “highly likely” he will be jailed when he is sentenced later this month.

Lee Dowell, 48, of Churchill Road, Braintree, admitted possessing an imitation firearm, namely a BB gun, with intent to cause fear of violence on July 25.

Appearing via a prison video link at a plea hearing at Ipswich Crown Court, Dowell also admitted having a knife in a communal area of flats in Churchill Road, Braintree and sending a letter with intent to cause distress or anxiety, also on July 25.

Judge Emma Peters adjourned sentence until September 10 and warned Dowell it was “highly likely” he would receive a custodial sentence.

Folishade Abiodun, for Dowell, accepted her client had a previous conviction for being in possession of a knife but said the offences he had admitted were out of character.

She asked the court to consider passing a suspended sentence and to adjourn the case for a pre-sentence report.

However, Judge Peters said a probation report wasn’t necessary because of the seriousness of the offences.