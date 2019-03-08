Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Man jailed for burgling home of 80-year-old woman

PUBLISHED: 07:30 27 March 2019 | UPDATED: 08:08 27 March 2019

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A man has been jailed after burgling the home of an 80-year-woman in Ipswich - just nine days after he was released on licence from prison.

Lee Holden, 42, who currently resides at HMP Norwich, appeared via videolink at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday, March 26, pleading guilty to a charge of burglary.

Prosecuting, Richard Kelly said Holden had been released from prison on licence on April 6, 2017, having previously received a six year sentence for burglary.

As part of his licence conditions, Holden had to stay at a hostel in Ipswich and sign a register at various points in the day to prove he was there.

Mr Kelly told the court Holden had signed the register at 1pm on April 15, 2017, but had not at 4pm.

“The reason he hadn’t was because he was burgling the house of an 80-year-old woman in Heath Lane,” he said.

“It is a three-bedroom house and she lives alone.”

Mr Kelly said the woman was doing some gardening when she went inside to wash her hands and noticed her purse was missing.

He said: “The defendant then came down the stairs so she confronted him and said “give me my purse”. The defendant then said “I haven’t got it” and made his escape through the front door of the property.”

Holden was later recalled to prison for not signing the registration book at the hostel and questioned by detectives about the burglary.

The court heard how the woman’s purse contained £200 in cash, bank cards and her pension card as well as a number of photographs of sentimental value.

“While there was a financial loss of £200, there were some personal photographs in her purse that mattered far more than the money,” he said.

Mr Kelly said the burglary had a profound effect on the victim, that she is now worried about every sound she hears in her home and needs someone to be with her when she enters it, especially when it is dark.

He added that Holden had been linked to the burglary through DNA collected at the scene.

In mitigation, Joanne Eley said Holden was remorseful for his actions but had no recollection of it happening.

“He has spent 22 years of his life in prison, which is a very sad position,” she said.

Judge David Pugh jailed Holden for 33 months.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Huge thatch fire at The Ship Inn pub

The fire has engulfed the thatched roof of The Ship Inn Picture: ARCHANT

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Greenfinch Avenue reopened after member of public on roof

Polcie were at the scene of the incident in Greenfinch Avenue, Ipswich, for over three hours Picture: ARCHANT

Superdry announces new Ipswich store

Allan Hassell, manager of the Buttermarket Shopping Centre in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police find car with 15 people packed inside

The Mercedes which was stopped in Ipswich, which police said had 15 people on board. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Most Read

Huge thatch fire at The Ship Inn pub

The fire has engulfed the thatched roof of The Ship Inn Picture: ARCHANT

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Greenfinch Avenue reopened after member of public on roof

Polcie were at the scene of the incident in Greenfinch Avenue, Ipswich, for over three hours Picture: ARCHANT

Superdry announces new Ipswich store

Allan Hassell, manager of the Buttermarket Shopping Centre in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police find car with 15 people packed inside

The Mercedes which was stopped in Ipswich, which police said had 15 people on board. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Teen in court for throwing lit fireworks into shopping centre

The incidents happened at Sailmakers shopping centre, in Ipswich, last October Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Dramatic increase in Suffolk households living in fuel poverty

The retiree community are among the worst affected by fuel poverty, which government figures show is on the rise in Suffolk. Pictures: MONKEY BUSINESS IMAGES

Man jailed for burgling home of 80-year-old woman

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Danny King column: Bellego can be our trump card (no pressure David). And don’t mention roller coasters to Ritchie

Danny King in action. PICTURE STEVE WALLER www.stephenwaller.com

Welcome to Swift Street - neighbours to erect 20 nest boxes to help iconic bird

Neighbours on Marlborough Rd in Ipswich aka Swift Street Picture; Julian Warren
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists