Man denies handling stolen pub safe

29 August, 2020 - 06:00
The Spread Eagle pub in Ipswich. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

The Spread Eagle pub in Ipswich. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

A man has denied handling a stolen safe containing £4,000 belonging to an Ipswich pub.

Lee Nicholls appeared at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Friday afternoon.

The 33-year-old, of Hawke Road, Ipswich, pleaded not guilty to handling stolen goods.

Prosecutor David Bryant said Nicholls is accused of dishonestly undertaking or assisting in the retention, removal, disposal or realisation of stolen goods, namely a safe, with £4,000, belonging to the Spread Eagle pub, in Fore Street, Ipswich.

The offences is alleged to have taken place in Ipswich on April 27 last year.

Mr Bryant asked magistrates to decline jurisdiction and send the case to the crown court.

Claire Lockwood, for Nicholls, made no representations.

Nicholls was released on unconditional bail until a plea and trial preparation hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on September 25.

