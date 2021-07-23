Bin lorry driver ran over colleague's leg in Kesgrave

Published: 7:30 AM July 23, 2021

A number of police cars attended the scene in Kesgrave - Credit: Oliver Sullivan

A binman has admitted driving without due care and attention after running over a colleague's leg while collecting rubbish in Kesgrave.

Lee Scoffield appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Tuesday to admit careless driving in Dewar Lane on March 9 this year.

The incident happened as East Suffolk Council refuse workers collected bins on the Grange Farm estate.

Emergency services were called to the scene, at the junction of Dewar Lane and Fentons Way, shortly after 2pm.

A man in his 20s was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital with serious leg injuries.

The air ambulance landed in Oak Meadows park - Credit: Oliver Sullivan

Scoffield, 34, of Lupin Road, Ipswich, was behind the wheel of the Dennis lorry involved in the crash.

Priscilla Afful-Mensah, prosecuting, said the injured binman had directed Scoffield to take a right at the junction and turn round.

"When Mr Scoffield gave the thumbs-up, he assumed he'd heard, and took a few steps to one side, but then felt the wheel of the vehicle on his ankle and was knocked the ground," she told the court.

Scoffield's injured colleague underwent two operations and needed a skin graft to repair a deep cut from his ankle to his groin.

Miss Afful-Mensah added: "Mr Scoffield said he had pulled up to the junction and been given instructions to pull forward and right, and then to reverse back.

"He said he assumed his colleague had gone to collect a bin, checked his mirrors and pulled forward before hearing a scream.

"He accepted that he should have been more aware of his blind spots."

The court heard that Scoffield had been suspended without pay from a zero-hours contract by the council's waste management services supplier, East Suffolk Norse, pending the outcome of proceedings.

He told magistrates': "It's exactly as you've been told.

"It was an accident and I have to take responsibility because I was the one driving the truck at the end of the day."

Scoffield was fined £273 and handed five penalty points on his driving licence.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £105 and a statutory surcharge of £34.