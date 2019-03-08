Partly Cloudy

Ipswich man denies breaking into hospital and stealing computers

PUBLISHED: 12:45 22 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:45 22 March 2019

Police were called to investigate a break-in at Ipswich Hospital in November Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Archant

A man has appeared in court accused of breaking into Ipswich Hospital and stealing two computers worth £1,000.

Lee Wisby denied carrying out burglary at the hospital’s human resources department at some point overnight between Thursday, November 29 and the following day.

The 30-year-old, of Maidenhall Approach, Ipswich, appeared in custody before magistrates from Martlesham Heath police investigation centre on Friday.

Wisby had been arrested the day before, in Ipswich, and charged with going equipped for theft an offence he also denied during a short hearing.

Magistrates accepted jurisdiction to try both cases at the same court at a later date.

The bench also granted an application by the prosecution for Wisby to remain in custody until a trial date to be arranged at a hearing scheduled for next Friday.

