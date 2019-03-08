Video

Amazing Lego model of Portman Road is labour of love for Town fan Anthony

Anthony Volz built his version of Ipswich Town's ground Portman Road out of Lego using more than 3,000 bricks Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY Archant

Dedicated Ipswich Town supporter Anthony Volz has completed a real labour of love – creating a Lego model of the Blues’ Portman Road ground.

The amazing Lego Portman Road built by Ipswich Town supporter Anthony Volz. Picture: Neil Didsbury The amazing Lego Portman Road built by Ipswich Town supporter Anthony Volz. Picture: Neil Didsbury

“It has taken around 3,500 bricks and other parts, and I started out with nothing,” he said.

“I started building it in January, so it has taken about three months.”

He has had a lot of praise from other Town fans via social media, and said he was feeling “proud and flattered.”

Anthony, 53, scoured car boot sales to find bricks for his blue-and-white stadium.

Anthony Volz has been following the Blues since the 1970s, he decided to build a Lego version of his beloved Portman Road Picture: Neil Didsbury Anthony Volz has been following the Blues since the 1970s, he decided to build a Lego version of his beloved Portman Road Picture: Neil Didsbury

He also had to get some parts from special sets, such as Star Wars Lego, and even wrote to Lego's head office in Denmark to order some bricks.

“I didn't tell them what I was doing – they probably just thought, there's a guy who wants a lot of blue bricks!” he said.

His girlfriend, Nicci Nichols, also got him some Lego floodlights for the perfect finishing touch.

Although he tried to do it as economically as possible, he still estimates that it probably cost around £350.

Anthony, who lives in a flat on Ipswich Waterfront, is a trained chef and has also worked in factories and on a building site.

He got the idea for his amazing creation after seeing Lego football stadium models built by Chris Smith, a Crystal Palace supporter.

“I just thought, I love it,” Anthony said.

The model Portman Road built by Ipswich Town supporter Anthony Volz. Picture: Neil Didsbury The model Portman Road built by Ipswich Town supporter Anthony Volz. Picture: Neil Didsbury

“I phoned him up and asked him about how to do it.

“He said the only way was to do it yourself. I did it from scratch, and memories and photos.”

He said he had practised by helping Nicci's grandchildren playing with Duplo: “They were going to build a Duplo home for the cat, and we ended up with a Lego Portman Road.”

Anthony made some personal additions to the real Portman Road layout for his model, such as including seats dedicated to Sir Alf Ramsey and Sir Bobby Robson.

A lifelong Tractor Boys fan, he went along to his first match at the age of six, and is still as passionate about the club as ever.

Anthony said: “I am proud of my town and club,” and added that, following Ipswich Town's difficult season, it had meant a lot to him to complete the model before the last game.