Leiston on Ice returns for third year running

PUBLISHED: 15:37 01 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:37 01 December 2018

Ice skating is coming to Leiston next weekend Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Mulled wine, ice skating and more than 25 stalls will provide festive fun at a two-day Christmas event in Leiston.

On Saturday, November 8 and Sunday, November 9, a number of attractions will be on offer in Leiston getting everyone in the Christmas spirit.

The Leiston on Ice event will take place in the car park opposite the Cinnamon from noon to 7pm on the Saturday and noon to 5pm on Sunday.

Chairman of Leiston events, Selena Levermore, said: “There will be two giant marquees full of Christmas market stalls and this year there will be an ice rink and fun fair attractions making it our biggest one yet.”

A number of food and drink stalls will be available and a light switch-on will be featured at 4.30pm on the Saturday, which will be seen throughout Leiston.

Tickets to the ice rink have now sold out, but there are a number of other attractions to feast your eyes on.

What’s in store?

Saturday

At noon Father Christmas will arrive at his magical Grotto at the Leiston Film Theatre until 3.30pm. Entry is £4 per child in return for a special gift from Santa’s workshop.

The Christmas market with stalls and attractions on the high street car park will be open from noon to 7pm.

At 12.30pm and 2.30pm, Solitaire Entertainment will perform close to the ice rink. Meanwhile from 1pm to 3pm, a Cheeky Chimp will be meeting young fans around the town.

Later in the afternoon Laura Nicole will perform on the steps of Leiston Film Theatre as Elsa from the Disney film Frozen, singing a selection of songs and taking photos with young fans.

Sunday

The Leiston Royal British Legion band will perform at noon, with a visit from the Ice Maiden shortly afterwards at 1pm.

At 3pm the Matinee will screen Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms at Leiston Film Theatre. Tickets can be booked online in advance.

More performances from the Alde Valley Academy Singing Club, the Ice Maiden and the Leiston Royal British Legion band will take place later in the day.

For exact times and any further information, visit the Leiston events website.

