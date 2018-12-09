Video

Cool crowd turns out for an ice weekend in Suffolk town

The Leiston Christmas Event kicked off the holiday season with rides and prizes. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Archant

Suffolk may have enjoyed an almost frost-free winter so far, but the big freeze descended on one town this weekend – and so did scores of visitors enticed by the ice.

Christmas came early to Leiston, where wintry entertainment included an artificial ice rink in the High Street car park.

Two large marquees accommodated market stalls, while Leiston Film Theatre hosted Santa’s grotto and a screening of Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.

The quintessentially festive sounds of the Royal British Legion Band rang out at regular intervals, along with performances by Alde Valley Academy Singing Club.

The two-day ‘Leiston on Ice’ event also featured a fun fair, food, entertainment on and off the rink, and the Christmas tree lights switch-on.

Monkeying around amongst the crowd was the film theatre’s own mischievous mascot, Cheeky the Chimp.