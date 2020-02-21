Driver banned after totting up 48 penalty points

The 60mph limit on the Orwell Bridge is enforced by average speed cameras Picture: ARCHANT

A suspected speeding driver has been banned from the road for a year after clocking up 48 points on his licence for failing to identify who was behind the wheel.

Lenice Murrain was also alleged to have exceeded the speed limit on the A12 between East Bergholt and Stratford St Mary Picture: GREGG BROWN Lenice Murrain was also alleged to have exceeded the speed limit on the A12 between East Bergholt and Stratford St Mary Picture: GREGG BROWN

Lenice Murrain had been suspected of eight speeding offences, including seven in one month and two on the same day over the 60mph Orwell Bridge, but failed to provide police with information relating to the driver's identification.

The 36-year-old was convicted in his absence at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in November and failed to appear for sentencing on Friday.

Murrain had been charged with driving at 84mph on the westbound carriageway of the Orwell Bridge and 78mph on the eastbound carriageway on May 1 last year, as well as driving at 86mph on the westbound carriageway on May 10 and driving at 76mph on the westbound carriageway of the bridge on July 8.

He was also alleged to have driven at 95mph on the A12 between East Bergholt and Stratford St Mary on May 2 and 84mph along the same road on May 10, as well as travelling at 67mph in a 50mph stretch of the A12 at Benhall on May 5 and 43mph along a 30mph stretch of road in Norwich city centre on May 7.

On all occasions, he failed to fulfil a legal obligation on the owner or registered keeper of a vehicle involved in an alleged offence to give information on the identity of the driver, under section 172 of the Road Traffic Act 1988.

Failure to comply with the requirement can lead to prosecution, resulting in six points and a fine of up to £1,000 for each offence.

Murrain, of Fore Street, Ipswich, was summonsed to court on Friday to face the possibility of a driving disqualification, due to the 'totted-up' points imposed for the volume of accumulated offences.

The court heard he had been disqualified from driving in 2018.

Magistrates withdrew the speeding offences and sentenced Murrain for the more serious counts of failing to provide information.

They imposed six penalty points and a fine of £330 for each offence.

It meant Murrain incurred a total of 48 points and a financial penalty of £2,640, plus £100 costs and a £33 statutory court surcharge.

He was banned from driving for a total of 12 months.