Ipswich student praised for 'beauty' of cardboard cut outs
- Credit: St Joseph's College
Meet Leo Bignell - the Ipswich student who is making a name for himself as one of the UK's most talented artists for his "painstaking" cardboard cut outs.
The St Joseph's College upper sixth former, who lives in Beaumont, Essex, spends hours working on his stunning creations, which look as if they could be made from metal but are in fact as light as a feather.
His exquisite work made from cardboard and other materials has impressed people so much, he has been named as one of the 20 most exceptional candidates in the Royal Society of British Artists Star Students competition.
Mrs Vicki Harvey, vice-principal – co-curricular and head of the creative and performing arts faculty at St Joseph’s College, said: "Leo has long been recognised as a rising star and it comes as no surprise that his work is now moving from a regional to a national stage.
"We are delighted for him and will all be watching his future progress with great interest."
You may also want to watch:
After finishing his A-levels at St Joseph’s, where he is studying photography, psychology and art, he has an exhibition planned this summer in Sardinia.
He has ambitions to study in Rome or Florence.
Most Read
- 1 Tributes paid to 'bright' alleged murder victim, 21
- 2 Man operating cannabis factory at his home avoids jail
- 3 Weather warning for snow and ice next week
- 4 Couple ditch sales jobs to turn van into dream 'off-grid' roaming home
- 5 Police investigate after 'doctor' visits elderly woman's home to give Covid vaccine
- 6 Where in Suffolk did Netflix's The Dig film?
- 7 Have we passed the peak of the latest coronavirus wave?
- 8 Daughter’s anger at Covid vaccine conman who posed as doctor to target elderly mum
- 9 Road closed after driver rescued from flood
- 10 Son’s Covid jabs fear as retired GP with dementia faces 20-mile round trip