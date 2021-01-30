News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Ipswich Star > News

Ipswich student praised for 'beauty' of cardboard cut outs

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Papworth

Published: 9:45 AM January 30, 2021   
St Joseph's College, Ipswich student Leo Bignell has been named as a 'rising star' in the art world for his cardboard cut outs

St Joseph's College, Ipswich student Leo Bignell has been named as a 'rising star' in the art world for his cuts outs made from cardboard and other materials - Credit: St Joseph's College

Meet Leo Bignell - the Ipswich student who is making a name for himself as one of the UK's most talented artists for his "painstaking" cardboard cut outs.

The St Joseph's College upper sixth former, who lives in Beaumont, Essex, spends hours working on his stunning creations, which look as if they could be made from metal but are in fact as light as a feather.

His exquisite work made from cardboard and other materials has impressed people so much, he has been named as one of the 20 most exceptional candidates in the Royal Society of British Artists Star Students competition.

Mrs Vicki Harvey, vice-principal – co-curricular and head of the creative and performing arts faculty at St Joseph’s College, said: "Leo has long been recognised as a rising star and it comes as no surprise that his work is now moving from a regional to a national stage.

"We are delighted for him and will all be watching his future progress with great interest."

You may also want to watch:

After finishing his A-levels at St Joseph’s, where he is studying photography, psychology and art, he has an exhibition planned this summer in Sardinia.

He has ambitions to study in Rome or Florence.

Most Read

  1. 1 Tributes paid to 'bright' alleged murder victim, 21
  2. 2 Man operating cannabis factory at his home avoids jail
  3. 3 Weather warning for snow and ice next week
  1. 4 Couple ditch sales jobs to turn van into dream 'off-grid' roaming home
  2. 5 Police investigate after 'doctor' visits elderly woman's home to give Covid vaccine
  3. 6 Where in Suffolk did Netflix's The Dig film?
  4. 7 Have we passed the peak of the latest coronavirus wave?
  5. 8 Daughter’s anger at Covid vaccine conman who posed as doctor to target elderly mum
  6. 9 Road closed after driver rescued from flood
  7. 10 Son’s Covid jabs fear as retired GP with dementia faces 20-mile round trip
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Burglar who targeted aunt's home while she was at son's funeral is jailed

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon

A14 resurfacing works causing traffic chaos on edge of Ipswich

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon

Danger warning after seal pup rescued from fishing net by member of public

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon

Ipswich Live

New bid for supermarket on Anglia Retail Park could be submitted

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus