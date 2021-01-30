Ipswich student praised for 'beauty' of cardboard cut outs

Published: 9:45 AM January 30, 2021

St Joseph's College, Ipswich student Leo Bignell has been named as a 'rising star' in the art world for his cuts outs made from cardboard and other materials - Credit: St Joseph's College

Meet Leo Bignell - the Ipswich student who is making a name for himself as one of the UK's most talented artists for his "painstaking" cardboard cut outs.

The St Joseph's College upper sixth former, who lives in Beaumont, Essex, spends hours working on his stunning creations, which look as if they could be made from metal but are in fact as light as a feather.

His exquisite work made from cardboard and other materials has impressed people so much, he has been named as one of the 20 most exceptional candidates in the Royal Society of British Artists Star Students competition.

Mrs Vicki Harvey, vice-principal – co-curricular and head of the creative and performing arts faculty at St Joseph’s College, said: "Leo has long been recognised as a rising star and it comes as no surprise that his work is now moving from a regional to a national stage.

"We are delighted for him and will all be watching his future progress with great interest."

After finishing his A-levels at St Joseph’s, where he is studying photography, psychology and art, he has an exhibition planned this summer in Sardinia.

He has ambitions to study in Rome or Florence.