Police searching for missing 16-year-old from Ipswich

Suffolk Police are appealing for help to find a 16-year-old missing from Ipswich.

Leon Riley has been missing since Friday, September 23 and is described as a white male who is 5ft7 inches tall with a slim build and cropped dark brown hair.

It is though that the teenager may be in the Hertfordshire area.

Officers are extremely concerned for Leon and are asking anyone who has seen him or who has any information on where he may be to contact Suffolk Police on 101.



