News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Police searching for missing 16-year-old from Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 11:11 AM September 24, 2022
Updated: 11:17 AM September 24, 2022
Leon Riley has gone missing from Ipswich. 

Leon Riley has gone missing from Ipswich. - Credit: Suffolk Police

Suffolk Police are appealing for help to find a 16-year-old missing from Ipswich. 

Leon Riley has been missing since Friday, September 23 and is described as a white male who is 5ft7 inches tall with a slim build and cropped dark brown hair.

It is though that the teenager may be in the Hertfordshire area. 

Officers are extremely concerned for Leon and are asking anyone who has seen him or who has any information on where he may be to contact Suffolk Police on 101.


Ipswich Live News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

The crash happened on the A14 in Coddenham, mid Suffolk

Suffolk Live News

Claydon man, 39, named as pedestrian killed in A14 crash

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Vision wants to find a new use for buildings in Carr Street Picture: GREGG BROWN

Suffolk Live News

Woman dies after medical emergency in Ipswich town centre

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A motorcyclist was killed after a crash on the A14 outside Ipswich

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Suspected drug driver arrested after motorcyclist dies in A14 lorry crash

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The A14 is currently closed after a crash involving a motorcycle and lorry near Ipswich

A14 | Updated

A14 partially reopens after serious crash between lorry and motorcycle

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon