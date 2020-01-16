Pair jailed after being caught in the middle of burgling hair salon

Two men have been jailed for 18 weeks after being caught in the middle of burgling an Ipswich hair salon.

Leroy Clarke and Lee Gaywood were arrested after a member of the public reported suspicious activity inside Hares & Graces hair salon, in Felixstowe Road, at about 11.30pm on Monday.

Police arrived to find the pair had piled up £1,600 of items, including hair straighteners and dyes, ready for removal via the front entrance of the salon.

Both men appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in custody on Wednesday to admit entering the building with intent to steal.

Gaywood, 37, of Fen Bight Circle, also admitted receiving stolen goods after arresting officers found him in possession of a stolen car at the scene.

Prosecutor Ian Devine said police activated a key fob found on Gaywood's person, which caused the hazard lights of a Volvo nearby to flash.

Checks revealed the car was being driven on false plates and belonged to a resident of Nacton Road, where it was stolen during a burglary on December 5.

Inside were found the victim's pocket watch, army identification card and vehicle pass.

The court heard Gaywood had previously received 25 convictions for 96 offences, including aggravated vehicle taking in 2016, and a string of thefts and burglary offences, for which he received four years in jail, in 2011.

Meanwhile Clarke, 30, of no fixed address, had a record of 50 convictions for 114 offences, including three commercial burglaries in the last three years, and going equipped to steal last July, when he was jailed for a year but released in September, subject to licence conditions.

John Hughes, mitigating for both defendants, said Clarke had returned to Ipswich in December after living for 12 weeks in a Bradford bail hostel, and was astute enough to know he would be recalled to prison, pending the approval of a warrant by the Ministry of Justice.

He said Gaywood categorically denied being involved in the theft of the Volvo and was "deeply ashamed" of becoming involved in more serious crime than reflected in his recent record of motoring offences.

Clarke was jailed for 18 weeks, while Gaywood received two concurrent 18-week terms.

Both were ordered to pay £250 in compensation for damage caused during the burglary.